Transport and Communications Permanent Secretary Misheck Lungu has revealed that the project to erect 1009 new Communications Towers has reached its peak with over 600 towers constructed so far.

Engineer Lungu said of the 600, around 400 towers have so far been switched on.

He said Zamtel, the company that is implementing the Phase II of the Communication Tower Project has done an exceptionally commendable job in erecting the towers.

Engineer Lungu said the Communication Tower Project is close to President Edgar Lungu’s heart as he does not want any part of Zambia to be left without any mobile phone communication services.

He was speaking this morning when Zamtel handed over the first batch of Bicycles to lucky winners in the Let’s Go Zamtel Bicycle Promotion.

And Engineer Lungu commended Zamtel for launching the Let’s Go Zamtel Bicycle Promotion saying the bicycles being given out will encourage more Zambians to take up cycling.

He said riding bicycles helps in maintaining physical fitness which is key in fighting Non-Communicable Diseases such as Diabetes and Hypertension.

At the same function, Zamtel Chief Executive Officer Mr Sydney Mupeta revealed that Southern Province has recorded the highest number of participants since the promotion was launched two weeks ago.

Mr Mupeta said his company values the support it has continued to receive from its customers hence the launch of the Let’s Go Zamtel Bicycle Promotion in an effort to reward the customer.

“Two weeks ago, we launched the “Lets’ Go Zamtel” promotion as a way of rewarding our loyal customers for their continued support to the business. The promotion was also intended to give our customers prizes that will add value to their lives and their businesses,” Mr Mupeta said.

“I am happy to announce that today we have invited 10 of our winners from Lusaka to join us this morning to officially receive their bicycles and celebrate with us. In the coming few days, our regional offices will hand over the bicycles to the deserving winners in those respective regions,” he said.

