Four men have been handed five-year jail sentences in Mpika and Chinsali after being convicted of illegal possession of up to 51 kilograms of illegal bush meat of various wildlife species.

Allan Chanda was convicted and sentenced to five years imprisonment with hard labour by the Mpika Subordinate Court for Unlawful Possession of Protected Trophy namely, Hippo meat weighing 12 kilogrammes, contrary to section 130 (1) of the Zambia Wildlife Act number 14 of 2015.

The Court also convicted and sentenced Sten Kabengele and Mupanga Lwanga to five years imprisonment with hard labour for Unlawful Possession of Protected Trophy, namely Black Lechwe meat weighing 24 kilogrammes, contrary to section 130 (1) of the Zambia Wildlife Act number 14 of 2015.

In Chinsali, the Subordinate Court sentenced Shadrick Katongo to five years imprisonment with hard labour for Unlawful Possession of 15kg of Sable Antelope meat, and another six months’ imprisonment for unlawful possession of five shotgun Shells.

Illegal bush meat trade is considered to be the biggest threat to wildlife populations in Zambia and the region, even over and above the ivory and rhino horn trade, according to a statement issued by Ministry of Tourism and Arts spokesperson Sakabilo Kalembwe.

