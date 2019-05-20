MOPANI Copper Mine (MCM) has assured Government of sound investment policies in its operations as President Edgar Lungu yesterday continued to engage stakeholders in the mining industry.

Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations, Amos Chanda, announced in Ndola yesterday that Mopani had committed itself to sound investment policies and improved management practices in its units in Zambia.

Mr Chanda said this after the President held a closed-door meeting with Mopani, Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) and senior Government officials on matters relating to the mining industry.

“The management and board of Mopani assured the President that they were very committed to sound investment policies, management practice, corporate social responsibility and all forms of engagement. The President has thanked them for their commitment,” he said.

He said however that the President had expressed displeasure on certain issues with Mopani including social services such as health and education.



Mr Chanda said President Lungu was not amused with the issues relating to contractors and suppliers and wanted the mining firm to rectify them.

“Otherwise the summary of it is that the President had a fruitful and constructive engagement with Mopani,” Mr Chanda told journalists at Bank of Zambia guest house in Itawa residential area.

Mr Chanda said the President would also balance between the interests of the country and the citizens on one hand and the investors.

According to Mr Chanda, President Lungu also implored CEC and Zesco to guarantee a smooth transition of the bulk power supply agreement which would come to an end next year.

The power utility firm generates and supplies power in bulk to CEC which in turn feeds the mining industry in a tripartite arrangement.

On the depreciating local currency, Mr Chanda said Government was examining local factors, but pointed out that the US dollar was appreciating, hence many other currencies were taking a downward trend.

Mopani Chief Executive Officer, Chris Vermeulen, assured that his firm had not stopped offering medical services at Malcom Watson Hospital, but that it had transferred some of its operations to Wusakile Mine Hospital in Kitwe.

Mr Vermeulen said Mopani would continue with corporate social responsibility programmes in areas where it operates

Meanwhile, Government’s strong stance on Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) is a strong signal to truant investors that Zambia is not a kangaroo nation where the rule of law is trampled upon with impunity thereby rendering citizens to be at the mercy of unscrupulous businesses, Edward Mumbi has said.

On Friday, President Edgar Lungu announced Government will disengage with KCM saying he would not allow Zambia to be blackmailed or arm twisted by mining investors as the country was still ripe for investment.

He said Government had resolved to part with KCM and would invoke the legal process to that effect.

The President assured that Government would follow the due process of the law in disengaging with the KCM investor, Vedanta Resources.

“We have been taken for a ride by some of these investors. So I am here to announce that Government is divorcing KCM,” President Lungu said.

And speaking to the Sunday Nation yesterday, Mr. Mumbi, a development activist, said the decision by Government to disengage from KCM, was a wake-up call to other foreign companies doing business in Zambia.

He said the decision should serve as a clear message to investors that truancy did not pay.

He said the decision on KCM was long overdue because the company had reached an extent of tainting mining business in Zambia.

“Government’s decision is in the best interest of Zambians. We may have minerals but we all know that minerals are a diminishing resources and if we do not make use of it to build our country by allowing foreigners to exploit it while giving us peanuts, future generations will suffer because they will have nothing left,” Mr Mumbi said.

“For a long time now, KCM has been claiming that it was making losses and was among other companies that have been trying to arm-twist government,” he said.

“Government said no employer must lose jobs on the mines but with impunity, they went ahead and cuts jobs on flimsy grounds simply because of the Sales Tax regime and so, let them go,” he said.

Mr Mumbi called on all stakeholders to rally behind Government’s decision because there was no other option left.

He urged political parties not to politicise the matter but look at the bigger picture by putting the interest of Zambians first

