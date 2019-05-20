MOPANI Copper Mine (MCM) has assured Government of sound investment policies in its operations as President Edgar Lungu yesterday continued to engage stakeholders in the mining industry.
Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations, Amos Chanda, announced in Ndola yesterday that Mopani had committed itself to sound investment policies and improved management practices in its units in Zambia.
Mr Chanda said this after the President held a closed-door meeting with Mopani, Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) and senior Government officials on matters relating to the mining industry.
“The management and board of Mopani assured the President that they were very committed to sound investment policies, management practice, corporate social responsibility and all forms of engagement. The President has thanked them for their commitment,” he said.
He said however that the President had expressed displeasure on certain issues with Mopani including social services such as health and education.\n\nMr Chanda said President Lungu was not amused with the issues relating to contractors and suppliers and wanted the mining firm to rectify them.
“Otherwise the summary of it is that the President had a fruitful and constructive engagement with Mopani,” Mr Chanda told journalists at Bank of Zambia guest house in Itawa residential area.
Mr Chanda said the President would also balance between the interests of the country and the citizens on one hand and the investors.
According to Mr Chanda, President Lungu also implored CEC and Zesco to guarantee a smooth transition of the bulk power supply agreement which would come to an end next year.
The power utility firm generates and supplies power in bulk to CEC which in turn feeds the mining industry in a tripartite arrangement.
On the depreciating local currency, Mr Chanda said Government was examining local factors, but pointed out that the US dollar was appreciating, hence many other currencies were taking a downward trend.
Mopani Chief Executive Officer, Chris Vermeulen, assured that his firm had not stopped offering medical services at Malcom Watson Hospital, but that it had transferred some of its operations to Wusakile Mine Hospital in Kitwe.
Mr Vermeulen said Mopani would continue with corporate social responsibility programmes in areas where it operates
Meanwhile, Government’s strong stance on Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) is a strong signal to truant investors that Zambia is not a kangaroo nation where the rule of law is trampled upon with impunity thereby rendering citizens to be at the mercy of unscrupulous businesses, Edward Mumbi has said.
On Friday, President Edgar Lungu announced Government will disengage with KCM saying he would not allow Zambia to be blackmailed or arm twisted by mining investors as the country was still ripe for investment.
He said Government had resolved to part with KCM and would invoke the legal process to that effect.
The President assured that Government would follow the due process of the law in disengaging with the KCM investor, Vedanta Resources.
“We have been taken for a ride by some of these investors. So I am here to announce that Government is divorcing KCM,” President Lungu said.
And speaking to the Sunday Nation yesterday, Mr. Mumbi, a development activist, said the decision by Government to disengage from KCM, was a wake-up call to other foreign companies doing business in Zambia.
He said the decision should serve as a clear message to investors that truancy did not pay.
He said the decision on KCM was long overdue because the company had reached an extent of tainting mining business in Zambia.
“Government’s decision is in the best interest of Zambians. We may have minerals but we all know that minerals are a diminishing resources and if we do not make use of it to build our country by allowing foreigners to exploit it while giving us peanuts, future generations will suffer because they will have nothing left,” Mr Mumbi said.
“For a long time now, KCM has been claiming that it was making losses and was among other companies that have been trying to arm-twist government,” he said.
“Government said no employer must lose jobs on the mines but with impunity, they went ahead and cuts jobs on flimsy grounds simply because of the Sales Tax regime and so, let them go,” he said.
Mr Mumbi called on all stakeholders to rally behind Government’s decision because there was no other option left.
He urged political parties not to politicise the matter but look at the bigger picture by putting the interest of Zambians first
Gentlemen, pronouncements without any detail are useless. What are these “sound investment policies”?
Quote” On the depreciating local currency, Mr Chanda said Government was examining local factors, but pointed out that the US dollar was appreciating, hence many other currencies were taking a downward trend.” end quote. This is not true, can Mr Chanda give us statistics? For example compare the exchange rates for past three months for Zambia and Tanzania against the US dollar, The Tanzanian currency has appreciated while the Zambian Kwacha has depreciated by over 30%. Can Mr Amos Chanda cite other African countries that have had their currency depriciate by over 30 % in the last 3 months? Generalizing our problems to make them global won’t make them go away. It’s just an old fashioned tactic to dodge responsibility.
TAZAM has been making losses for more than 40 years. It is only this year when it paid government a small dividend. Check for your self. Many of state companies do not even pay dividend. I do not even know whether they pay taxes or proper taxes.
Even Mopani they are equally the same. There is no training for Zambians in the high-tech equipment they are installing on their units. All their equipment is controlled remotely from South Afric, and no Zambians are being trained to that effect. Training for Zambians is mainly first aid, safety and Glencore communication literary making our graduates spectators
Where is the unpatriotic MUZ, busy supplying parts for the some equipment that is denying us skills and exposure to modern mining techniques.
That’s why I salute the Wasakile MP for raising his concerns over conflict of interest.
No matter how much we defend pf deep down we know that they have messed up things. Only a fool will defend them.
We have got KCM. So what is the next move? Zambians failed to run Chilanga Cement in Ndola and Chilanga in Lusaka province. So is Kasanshi mines in Solwezi. Also failed to run ZCCM. We have failed to run profitably state companies, At least 30 state companies are loss making companies out of 38. How much money does the government get from state companies? ZESCO, ZRA, ZAMTEL TAZARA, TAZAM TAZARA, Nitrogen ZS insurance etc. are hopeless companies. Even the little money got from the mines are misapplied. Loans misapplied.
Major Issue with the mines now is that most of their suppliers are foreign, in the re-engagement with the mines, please this aspect needs to be dealt with.
It appears the government is suddenly aware and surprised of wrong things going on the mining industry this despite ZCCM- IH and a full minister of mines! Could it be that PF is now “smelling the (political) coffee” on the Copperbelt following the Roan defeat?
Chanda we have been to school. If dollar has been appreciating against other currencies the kwacha would remain the same against the other currencies. Arithmetic made simple.
WASTE OF TIME WITH THIS CROP OF LEADERS!! Why have a closed door meeting which a Presidential Spokes..fimo fimo.. reports about in generalities?? MOPANI PLANS TO CLOSE TWO SHAFTS, WHAT HAS BEEN AGREED IN THAT RESPECT?? MOPANI AND OTHER MINES DON’T WANT TO PAY THE NEW TAXES, WHAT HAVE THEY SAID NOW?? ZAMBIAN CONTRACTORS ARE SHORT CHANGED, IS MOPANI WILLING TO DO MORE BUSINESS WITH ZAMBIANS?? What a bunch of inept chaps, wasting Zambia’s time and resources!! IN ALL THESE, WHERE ARE EXPERTS IN MINING FROM MIN. OF MINES, EXPERTS IN INTERNATIONAL TRADE FROM MIN. OF COMMERCE, TAX AND FINANCE EXPERTS FROM MIN.OF FINANCE AND ZRA, WHERE ARE LABOUR EXPERTS FROM UNIONS AND MIN.OF LABOR- and Lungu is busy parading that simpleton Chanda in a crisis like this one!! LET THEM GO, TO LEAVE THE…
Where is the enforceable tangible document where facts, figures, deadlines and milestones are laid out?
