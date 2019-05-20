Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi has challenged Zambia’s 2019/2020 continental envoys to excel and not just to make the numbers.

Sixth placed Nkana will not return to Africa next season after falling short of a top two finish in Pool B following Sunday’s 0-0 away draw at second placed Buildcon at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Nkana cannot touch the 30 point threshold in their last two games and now miss out on continental action just two months after making their quarterfinal debut in the 2018/2019 CAF Confederation Cup.

“Nkana is a brand and everyone knows that when they fight in continental competition, they fight for honours,” Chambeshi said.

“I just wish the best to all the team’s that will participate in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup.

“I hope they will maintain the same form that we have left.”

Meanwhile, Green Eagles are so far the first Zambian rep to confirm their continental ticket in the CAF Champions League after winning Pool B.

Second placed Buildcon and third placed Nkwazi head into the final round of Pool B games this Sunday chasing CAF Confederation Cup qualification.

Pool A is going tothe wire with the top five sides in a dead heat for the two continental slots.

Kabwe Warriors lead Pool A on 31 points ,one more than defending champions and second placed Zesco United who are tied on 30 points with Zanaco, Red Arrows and Lusaka Dynamos.

WEEKEND SCORECARD

2019 FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEEK 17

POOL A

18/05/2019

Prison Leopards 0-Kabwe Warriors 0

Red Arrows 3(Bruce Musakanya 35’pen, Saddam Phiri 49′ 57′)-Nakambala Leopards 0

Mufulira Wanderers 1(Kwame Attram 56′)-Zanaco 1(Chitiya Mususu 15′)

Green Buffaloes 2(Friday Samu 79′, Jack Chirwa 90′)-Kitwe United 1(Lassa Kiala 60′)

19/05/2019

Lusaka Dynamos 1(Dennis Dauda 90′)-Zesco United 0

POOL B

18/05/2019

Power Dynamos 2(Dave Daka 4′, Linos Makwaza 15′)-Forest Rangers 2(Austin Muwowo 61’pen, Adams Zikiru 86)

Nkwazi 2(Morgan Kanjolo 39′, Emmanuel Chabula 90′)-Circuit City 2(Dominic Chanda 27′, Biston Banda 65′)

FC MUZA 0-Napsa Stars 0

Green Eagles 2(Warren Kunda 30′, Kennedy Musonda 35′)-Lumwana Radiants 0

19/05/2019

Buildcon 0-Nkana 0

TOP SCORERS 2018/2019

LEAGUE

19/05/2019

Laudit Mavugo (Napsa Stars):10

Austin Muwowo (Forest Rangers):10

Adams Zikiru(Forest Rangers):9

Jesse Were (Zesco):9

Chris Mugalu(Lusaka Dynamos):9

Tafadzwa Rusike(Zanaco):8

Rogers Kola(Zanaco):8

Emmanuel Chabula (Nkwazi):7

Bruce Musakanya(Red Arrows):7

Lazarus Kambole(Zesco):6

Biston Banda (Circuit City):6

Chitiya Mususu (Zanaco):6

Simon Bwalya (Nkana):5

Tapson Kaseba(Green Eagles):5

Fred Tshimenga(Nkana):5

Emmanuel Okutu (Kabwe Warriors):5

Kwame Attrum(Mufulira Wanderers):4

Dominic Chanda(Circuit City):4

Emmanuel Manda (MUZA):4

Simon Mulenga (Nakambala):4

Amity Shemande (Green Eagles):4

Eric Choomba(Nkwazi):4

Jimmy Dzingai(Power):4

Kingsley Kangwa (Buildcon):4

Quadri Kola (Zesco):4

Kennedy Musonda (Green Eagles):3

Lassa Kiala(Kitwe United):3

Friday Samu(Green Buffaloes):3

Junior Zulu(Nakambala):3

Jimmy Ndhlovu(Kabwe Warriors):3

Jacob Phiri (Lumwana):3

James Chamanga (Red Arrows):3

Paul Simpemba(Kabwe Warriors):3

Paul Katema(Red Arrows):3

Ronald Kampamba(Nkana):3

Kelvin Mubanga(Nkana):3

Tshite Mweshi(Prisons Leopards):3

Clement Mwape (Zesco):3

Martin Kayuwa (Power Dynamos):3

Moses Phiri (Buildcon):3

Ernest Mbewe (Zanaco):3

John Goma (Mufulira Wanderers):3

Holly Songwe (Kitwe United):3

Lameck Banda (Buildcon):3

George Simbayambaya(Red Arrows):3

Brian Chewe(Mufulira Wanderers):3

Gozon Mutale (Lumwana):3

Rodgers Mukenge(Kitwe United):3

Emmanuel Habasimbi(Lusaka Dynamos):3

Jackson Chirwa(Green Buffaloes):2

Saddam Phiri(Red Arrows):2

Guily Manziba (Zanaco):2

Diamond Chikwekwe(Green Buffaloes):2

Spencer Sautu (Green Eagles):2

Enock Sabumukama(Zesco):2

Souleymanou Moussa(Zanaco):2

Collins Sikombe(Napsa):2

Chanda Mushili (Buildcon):2

Kebson Kamanga (Nkwazi):2

John Sikaumbwe(Napsa Stars):2

Taonga Bwembya (Zanaco):2

Hassan Khamis(Nkana):2

Andrew Tololwa(Red Arrows):2

Rahim Osumanu (Zesco):2

Stanley Nshimbi(Red Arrows):2

Heritier Nkonko (Kabwe Warriors):2

Moses Lolozi(Kitwe United):2*

Saviour Nkonkola (Prison Leopards):2

Christian Ntouba (Power Dynamos):2

Larry Bwalya(Power): 2

Romeric Petroipa(Zanaco):2

Eddie Sinyangwe(Green Buffaloes):2

Hope Katwishi(Kitwe United):2

Michael Mwenya (Green Eagles):2

Bornwell Mwape(Napsa Stars):2

Patrick Kasunga (Kabwe Warriors):2

Mande Badawa (Buildcon):2

Fahad Bayo(Buildcon):2

John Chingandu (Zesco):2

Dennis Dauda (Lusaka Dynamos):1

Morgan Kanjolo(Nkwazi):1

Warren Kunda(Green Eagles):1

Dave Daka (Power Dynamos):1

Linos Makwaza Jnr(Power Dynamos):1

Richard Ocran (Nkana):1

Thomas Banda (Napsa):1

Austin Banda (Napsa):1

Yannick Mulenda (Nkana):1

Duncan Otieno((Nkana):1

Shadreck Malambo (Nkana):1

John Mwewa(Kitwe United):1

Isaac Shamujompa (Buildcon):1

Luka Chamanga (Power Dynamos):1

Mathews Nkhowani(Nkwazi):1

Aubrey Funga (Lusaka Dynamos):1

Benson Sakala(Power Dynamos):1

Hendricks Somaeb (Lusaka Dynamos):1

Akakulubelwa Mwachiaba(Kabwe Warriors):1

Liya Landu(Prison Leopards):1

Felix Bulaya (Nakambala):1

Festus Mbewe (Nkana):1

Yanganile Tembo(FC MUZA):1

Benyamen Nenkavu(Buildcon):1

Aaron Kabwe (Napsa Stars):1

Logic Chingandu(Zesco): 1

Petrus Shitembi (Lusaka Dynamos):1

Robert Musonda(Green Buffaloes):1

Robin Siame(Napsa Stars):1

George Quarshie(Lumwana):1

Tardile Ilunga(Forest Rangers):1

Chabata Kabole(Nakambala):1

Trust Gomezeni (Prison Leopards):1

Musonda Siame (Lumwana):1

Andrew Kwiliko (Lusaka Dynamos):1

Albert Ngosa (Circuit City)::1

Diego Apanene (Buildcon):1

John Soko (Power Dynamos):1

Luka Lungu (Napsa Stars):1

Patrick Ilongo (Forest):1

Humphrey Maseneko(Wanderers):1

Webster Muzaza(Forest):1

Chiyesu Sakafunya(Lumwana):1

Abdul Zakaria(Circuit City):1

Lameck Kafwaya(Power):1

Faustin Bakodila(Power):1

Paul Mwiya (Circuit City):1

Mandre Muleya(FC MUZA):1

Ocean Mushure(Lusaka Dynamos):1

Happy Kaunda (Green Buffaloes):1

Aubrey Funga(Lusaka Dynamos):1

Eleuter Mpepo (Buildcon):1

Biuma Kashito (Nakambala):1

Prince Mumba(Kabwe Warriors):1

Twiza Chaibela(Kabwe Warriors):1

Winston Kalengo(Zesco):1

Alex Ngonga (Power Dynamos):1

George Chaloba (Green Eagles):1

Mangani Phiri(Circuit City):1

Walter Bwalya(Nkana):1

Julius Situmbeko (Zanaco):1

Chilimba Moonga(Green Buffaloes):1

Ray Mutale (Green Eagles):1

Yvan Mballa(Forest Rangers):1

Douglas Muwowo(Forest Rangers):1

Osas Okoro (Buildcon):1

Ephraim Gikan(Buildcon):1

Chrispin Mulenga(Lumwana):1

Eric Yema(Napsa Stars):1

Lubinda Mundia(Red Arrows):1

Felix Nyaende(Zanaco):1

Collins Mulenga (Green Eagles):1

Peter Banda (Zanaco):1

Chitoshi Chiinga(Circuit City):1

Francis Simwanza (Red Arrows):1

Musonda Kapembwa (Lumwana):1

John Kaiku (Lumwana):1

Victor Mubanga (Lumwana):1

Mathews Macha(Mufulira Wanderers):1

Portipher Zulu (Nakambala):1

Frank Banini (Prisons Leopards):1

Kapota Kayawe(Kitwe United):1*

Field Kandela (Kabwe Warriors):1*

Victor Mubanga (Lumwana):1

Alfred Okoyi (Prison Leopards):1

Marcel Kalonda (Zesco):1

Mike Katiba (Green Buffaloes):1

Marvin Jere(Lusaka Dynamos):1

Augustine Maozeka(Circuit City):1

Laurent Muma(Forest Rangers):1

Lazarus Phiri (Green Eagles):1

Elvis Bissong(Red Arrows):1*

Tandi Mwape (Kabwe Warriors):1

*Denotes own-goal

[Read 436 times, 88 reads today]