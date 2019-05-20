Zesco United have told contenders to their FAZ Super Division crown that Sunday’s away loss at Lusaka Dynamos was not a sign they were cracking to final round pressures.

Dynamos stunned Zesco with a stoppage time goal from Dennis Dauda at the end of the match at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka to deny them an opportunity to reclaim first place in Pool A on the penultimate day of the 2019 season.

Zesco stay second despite the defeat, one point behind Kabwe Warriors on 30 points but tied on points with Zanaco, Red Arrows and Dynamos in a dead-heat race in Pool A.

“We shall fight until the last game and we have to win it. I am saying anything can happen in football, we won’t give up,” Zesco assistant coach Alfred Lupiya said.

“The boys just lost concentration at the back and we conceded that goal. Mistakes are part of football and we can’t grill the players over spilt milk.”

Zesco must now beat relegation threatened Kitwe United this Saturday in their final game in Ndola and hope they would have done enough to cross the finish line.

