Zambian Afropop Princess, Katongo, releases video to popular love song ‘Tinofara’

The visuals for Tinofara were shot in Lusaka, Zambia by Director Ricco Jamaal of RIM Town Media. The Music video opens with a short film in which we see Katongo and other actors before the song begins.

So far Tinofara has been downloaded over 100,000 times and has landed in the Top 10 music charts of all radio stations across Zambia. It has received airplay in Europe,including the BBC.

Speaking about Tinofara , Katongo explained that the song was written from a personal experience and it is about lost love and dealing with unresolved feelings. The visuals for Tinofara beautifully compliment the lyrics of the song and make it even more enchanting than before.

So far in Katongo’s career she has released popular songs such as ‘Joy Joy’ with Zambian legend JK, ‘Kiss of Life’ with Reggae artist Cactus Agony and ‘All Over Me’ with Congolese star BM (Rosalina).

With Katongo’s debut album anticipated for release at the end of the year, Tinofara certainly wets our appetites for more of what the songstress has to offer.

BY KAPA KAUMBA

