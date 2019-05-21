Zambian Afropop Princess, Katongo, releases video to popular love song ‘Tinofara’
The visuals for Tinofara were shot in Lusaka, Zambia by Director Ricco Jamaal of RIM Town Media. The Music video opens with a short film in which we see Katongo and other actors before the song begins.
So far Tinofara has been downloaded over 100,000 times and has landed in the Top 10 music charts of all radio stations across Zambia. It has received airplay in Europe,including the BBC.
Speaking about Tinofara , Katongo explained that the song was written from a personal experience and it is about lost love and dealing with unresolved feelings. The visuals for Tinofara beautifully compliment the lyrics of the song and make it even more enchanting than before.
So far in Katongo’s career she has released popular songs such as ‘Joy Joy’ with Zambian legend JK, ‘Kiss of Life’ with Reggae artist Cactus Agony and ‘All Over Me’ with Congolese star BM (Rosalina).
With Katongo’s debut album anticipated for release at the end of the year, Tinofara certainly wets our appetites for more of what the songstress has to offer.
BY KAPA KAUMBA
Forgive me for my ignorance in this area, (Zambian pop music) though I surely love the humor that is often incorporated in it. And if I may ask. Do Zambian musicians really make good money out of their record sales and able to sustain a living out of it ? and approximately how much worth are the high and average ranking artists? I always wonder
What about you yourself, how much do you make? don’t worry about others…
@Saskiza iwe muyanke cabe mushe munzako. Afunsa, afuna ku ziba zinthu zimene zi..
Moderator, I believe Zambian pop is growing into big business. At this stage, what is needed is a copyright protection organization and renumeration body to prevent piracy and protect artistes from exploitation through the concept of “free entertainment”. Even in Africa, people are willing to pay good money for good music. As long as this is the case, there will always be competition to make good music which will leave no room for music jerks.
As far as I know Zambian market doesnt want to pay for Zambian music thats why zambian musicians give their music for free. Its not an appreciated job that of musicians
Thanks Chale. Quiet interesting to know. I have all along noticed this attitude amongst a lot of people not wanting to pay for something they really want, especially when it comes to music Good to know the trend is changing. We have great talent out there.