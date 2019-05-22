The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has officially set Tuesday, June 6, 2019, for conducting of by-elections in Maambo ward of Pemba district and Lupui ward in Mitete district.

This is contained in a press statement issued to ZANIS by ECZ Public Relations Manager Margret Chimanse.

Ms Chimanse stated that the vacancies in the two ward follow the resignation of councilors in the named wards on March 11 and 18, 2019, respectively.

She further advised aspiring candidates to lodge complete and attested statutory declarations and nomination papers on time.

Ms Chimanse has further advised candidates who wish to take part in the by-elections to present certified copies of their grade twelve certificates or equivalent, or higher qualifications.

Ms Chimanse has also stated that failure to comply with these requirements will render nomination papers null and void.

And the ECZ Public Relations Manager has advised the media and registered non-governmental organizations wishing to monitor the two by-elections to apply for accreditation in the respective districts from May 22nd to June 5th, 2019.

And that accreditation for political party officials wishing to monitor the election would be restricted to 10 per political party.

The campaign period for these elections commences on Thursday May 23rd, 2019 after 15:00 hours and will end at 18:00 hours on Wednesday June 5th, 2019.

And Ms Chimanse has clarified that not more than two political party members, per participating political party, shall be allowed to witness counting of votes at the polling station.

[Read 195 times, 195 reads today]