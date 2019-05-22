The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has refuted claims suggesting that some referees are incompetence and favour certain named football clubs when officiating at the Zambian football league games.

FAZ Vice President Adrian Kashala said Coaches manning the various football clubs are to be blamed for the favours that are being alleged on referees, because some club coaches collude with referees towards succumbing to match fixing.

“These accusations have led to a lot of distrust amongst coaches and players accusing each other”, he said.

Mr Kashala further added that conspiracy has led to finger pointing amongst various coaches and teams, which is both damaging and lacks professionalism on the sport.

He noted that favoritism will not be condoned if any referee is found in such a position, noting that the game should be maintained at its highest esteem and enjoyed by everyone watching.

He however revealed that the association is absorbing the public outcry, on some of the referees that are labelled as incompetent, by retraining them in July, 2019, in the view of sharpening their skills.

Meanwhile, Mr Kashala has stated that club coaches have a role to play in eradicating the cancer that they have planted in the sport, adding that have a mandate to ensure that skill and discipline is maintained by all football players.

