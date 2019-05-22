The Bank of Zambia has raised its key interest rate for the first time since November 2015 in a bid to stabilize the deteriorating currency and support macroeconomic stability.
The Central Bank has raised the Monetary Policy Rate to 10.25 percentage from 9.75 percent, Governor Denny Kalyalya told Journalists at a media briefing in Lusaka today.
Although the country’s annual inflation rate for the month of April is at 7.7 percent, the Central Bank projects that over the next eight quarters, inflation is projected to rise above the 6 to 8 percent target range for this year as some of the risks to inflation outlined in the previous MPC have begun to materialise.
Lower maize output, continued elevated fiscal deficits, high debt service payments and the decline in gross international Reserves are among the key upside risks to inflation, Dr. Kalyalya said.
He said these risks have also contributed to heightened adverse market sentiments and are exerting pressure on the exchange rate.
And Dr. Kalyalya said the demand for government securities at auctions remained weak during the first quarter of 2019.
He said the subscription rate for government bonds fell 29 percent from 33 percent previously however the subscription rate for Treasury bills rose to 91 percent from 88 percent.
Sir work on this economy twapapata.We dont want to become congo or zimbabwe please
Dr.Kalyalya is in a bind.A lot of variables are outside his control.There so many moving parts gone awry in our economic engine and monetary interventions are just not enough am afraid.
As long as Mr. Lungu and his crew are in charge, there is no hope for this country. I know there are some people on this blog trying to paint a positive image of Mr Lungu. But just look at the economy, the corruption, the bad decision making.
Just look at the people in the so called “task force” or “working group” appointed to oversee KCM liquidation. Firstly the lawyer appointed has no prior experience and is linked to the president. But that’s just the surface. How about Kaiser, Amos etc? People with no competence whatsoever to deal with such matters. But someone stands to benefit greatly from all this, and it’s not the Zambian people.
WASTED LUNGU YEARS indeed!!
This is the worst BOZ governor in decades. He doesn’t know wether he is coming or going. He is even encouraging Banks to renegotiate loans with customers for a longer payment period or extend the duration of payment? Is this what you call monetary policy evaluation or you simply pray that things will work out? Fire him forthwith we don’t need such zealots in this eoconomic quagmire, it’s sobatage at it worst.
Spare a thought for him …he has to work with drunkards like Auntie Maggie and lazy foooooools from State House
My fellow Zedians, welcome aboard Boeing 737 Max.
Dr Kalyalya is the only credible voice among the guys running (down) this economy. An oasis in the severe desert. If he had to be removed, we would go into a tailspin for sure.
When we in upnd warned you and gave you cardinal advice on the economy we were labelled doomsayers. Can all those pf rifraffs please address the nation and tell us what is going on. This is untenable
