Vedanta Resources, the parent company for Konkola Copper Mines says it has been a loyal investor in KCM and in Zambia having invested over US$3 billion since the acquisition of the asset in 2004.
In its latest statement released by its Communications Office in London, Vedanta says its aware of media reports that Zambian state owned company, ZCCM-IH, has obtained an ex-parte order against KCM.
ZCCM-IH owns 20.6% of KCM and has its nominees on the company’s board.
It reiterated its request for an immediate and urgent meeting with President Edgar Lungu to discuss the matter.
“Vedanta is a long-standing, loyal investor in KCM and in Zambia having invested over US$3 billion since the acquisition of the asset in 2004. The company employs nearly 13,000 people at its sites and operates clinics, hospitals and schools through its corporate social responsibility programme that amounts to over US$210 million since the acquisition,” it said.
It stated that KCM has contributed US$1.3 billion to the Zambian Exchequer in that period and continues to be the leading Pay As You Earn contributor in the country.
“For the year ended 31 March 2019, Vedanta provided KCM with financial support (including funding of loan repayments) of US$419 million. These significant financial and social investments combined with exponential rises in taxes, duties, fuel and power costs have placed an enormous and unaffordable burden on the company,” it said.
It said the most recent restrictions and duty on concentrates have negatively impacted the running of the smelter and the much-needed acid to run its operations.
“In addition, the Zambian government owes the company more than US$180 million in VAT refunds which has made the situation even more challenging.”
The company said it is seeking to meet with the Government as a matter of urgency to discuss the future of KCM and the impact that the current onerous situation is having on the company, the people of the Copperbelt and the Zambian people as a whole.
“Since 2004, KCM has invested more than $3 billion to upgrade and expand company assets. Today it is of the largest private sector employers in the country and maintains one of the most comprehensive corporate social investment programmes.”
Tiyeni uko! That’s how mum would dismiss nonsensical things
“kanyeleni uko” that’s hoe my mom would normally respond to drivel like this from KCM
What we are witnessing now are the ‘fruits’ of lack of vision or the lack of fruits of a scenario devoid of vison. Well done Lungu you have lived up to your word. I personally would not blame you for doing what you said you would do or would not do. You are one hell of a honest politician from start to finish. More should emulate your gallant leadership, doing exactly what you said you would or wouldn’t do.
Vedanta must go. We are all agreed on that. It’s just sad that Mr. Lungu and friends are only seeing how they can make money for themselves out of this. This is clear from the people appointed to supervise the process. No experts, no technocrats, no consultants. Just Kaiser, Amos, Sikazwe, etc.
The only winner in all this is Lungu and his crew.
Anil Agarwal is just trying to save their international reputation otherwise they have no genuine interest on kcm plc.
They insist on meaning the Head of State as they have no confidence in his so called “high powered delegation” of dullards….we docile Zambians have given our Presidents so much power I mean if he wanted he could handpicked his whole family if he wanted as none of those people in that delegation have ever handled anything like this.
“kanyeleni uko” that’s how my mom would normally respond to drivel like this from KCM
I support the Government on this matter. If it means closing the Mine altogether and leave it for the future generations of Zambians to come and run it themselves without the need for any foreigners. We have failed to manage the mining sector. So let us not spoil it for our children who might have a sensible approach.
Just leave us in peace
Am sure this greedy Indian investor invested US$3billion into his toilet and not in KCM!!!This useless Indian man has destroyed life in Chingola and Chililabombwe.There is nothing to talk about in those two towns.Even the two KCM sponsored football teams;Konkola Blades and Nchanga Rangers are done and dusted(finished 100%).PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU SHOULD NEVER ACCEPT ANY LIES FROM KCM OWNERS BECAUSE IF HE DOES THAT,THEN HE SHOULD AS WELL FORGET ABOUT WINNING IN COPPERBELT IN 2021.If it was Mopani owners,maybe one can try to listen to them but not those useless Indians running KCM.Miners are very happy now that KCM is no more in Zambia!!!GRABBING KCM FROM THAT INDIAN IS THE BEST DECISION EVER MADE BY PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU AND IT WILL HELP HIM GREATLY TO RETAIN POWER IN 2021-MARK MY WORDS!!!
You should have grabbed this mine long ago but you continued to eat together with An*l Agarwal even rolling out red carpet for him… today you are broke that’s when you wake up from your folly….I mean Agarwal couldn’t raise $25 million 30 years ago today he has a networth of $3.5 Billion.
No one disagrees with getting KCM back due to under performance but what we disagree with is that delegation why would you place your Spokesman on that delegation, your Political Adviser, your Economic Adviser when you have a Cabinet Minister present..the late Mike Mulongoti was right about Lazy Lungu needing an urgent medical review to ascertain his mentality….the man we have in State House is sick in the head I tell you. Its not laughable anymore!!!!
Nobody in Zambia today cares about who will take over KCM.All we want is KCM to be grabbed 100% from these selfish Indians who have been exploiting us since 2004-period!!!Even a woman divorces a man who makes fake promises.Too much of anything is bad!!!KCM mine owners have lied too much!!!President Edgar Lungu has done a splendid thing and his decision should be final.KCM OWNERS SHOULD GO TO HELL AND NEVER SEEK TO MEET ECL!!!ZP must cage whosoever shall try to meet senior Govnt officials from Vedanta.If anything all indians working at KCM must be deported to india now!!!if no investor will be found to run konkola mines,so be it because our mineral resources do not get rotten!!!WE CAN KEEP COPPER FOR FUTURE USE AS THAT IS BETTER THAN ENRICHING GREEDY INDIANS FOR FREE!!BRAVO PRESIDENT…
Wrong again people care who will take over…especially if its your equally corrupt Chink partners!!
Is that how cheap the Presidency has become? They want to meet the President. For what?
Vedanta have never brought in any money in Zambia. All the money that has been spent on the mine has been generated from the resources obtained from our mines. So it’s wrong for anyone to say that they have invested $3billion dollars on the mine. I hope the president doesn’t give audience to their lies and charms.
How does lungu make such a decision and yet fails to get the chende to face these people. Was he drunk when he made those pronouncements? You can’t just open mouth without knowing what you are doing. He is scared to face the people that have been lining his pockets with Zambian people’s money. Can lungu step down so that serious people run this country
“Mediocrity knows nothing higher than itself; but talent instantly recognizes genius.”
? Arthur Conan Doyle, The Valley of Fear