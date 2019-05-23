Egyptian President Abdal Fattah-El SiSi, is today May 23rd, 2019 expected in Zambia on a two-day State Visit.

Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji said President El-Sisi’s visit follows an invitation from President Edgar Lungu.

He said Zambia has enjoyed excellent relations and cooperation with Egypt with support accorded to Zambia on a bilateral level in the fields of health, infrastructure, agriculture, Tourism and Livestock and Fisheries.

“Going back in the 60s President Kenneth Kaunda tied a note with then President Gamal Abdel Nasser, so we have had our bilateral relationship going back. We have had quite a cordial relationship with Egypt which has played a big role in trying to implement some of our key areas such as; Health, Agriculture, Tourism and Livestock and Fisheries”, Mr. Malanji said.

The Minister further stated that Zambia also has a good technical understanding with Egypt on defence and Security.

“President Edgar Lungu and President El Sisi will look at all these areas to see how best they can cement our bilateral relationship”, he added.

The Foreign Affairs Minister said the two heads of state will discuss ways of cementing these areas of cooperation during President El-Sisi’s visit to Zambia.

Mr. Malanji has noted that Egypt has taken a neutral stance regarding conflicts in the Middle East and that the two Heads of state will exchange views on how to collaborate on maintaining peace in their respective regions.

“Egypt as the Chair of the African Union has taken a huge role in maintaining peace and security in the Middle East, and Zambia being the chair of the organ for peace and security for SADC the two Heads of State will exchange views and collaborate at continental level”, Mr. Malanji added.

He said The African Union Chair (Egypt) is making consensual efforts in implementing he African Union (AU) agenda 2063.

