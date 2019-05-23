Former UPND Vice President Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has alleged that United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema wanted to use him in order to ascend to power.

Speaking when he addressed a rally in Kapiri Mposhi Mr Mwamba said that Mr Hichilema merely wanted to ride on his popularity in order to win support from the Northern region of Zambia and his Patriotic Front members sympathisers.

The former Defence Minister, who spoke in Bemba, stressed that Mr Hichilema has no political experience because he has not been a Ward Chairman, Councillor or Member of Parliament; and therefore it would be difficult for him to become Republican President.

Mr Mwamba bragged that he is more popular than Mr Hichilema, adding that this could be seen from the number of people that followed him when he was part of the opposition political party.

The former PF Kasama lawmaker further lamented that he was side-lined by the UPND leader, stating that Mr Hichilema occasionally held clandestine meetings without his knowledge.

“When all these dark corner meetings were being held, they were planning to suspend me. And they could not give me time to exculpate myself. As such, I had to put my head on the chopping board. I decided to go back to the PF because it was a recommendation from my sympathisers and supporters to back to where I belong.” Mr. Mwamba said.

Mr Mwamba was welcomed by PF Kapiri Mposhi District Chairman Wigan Maluti, his Vice Godfrey Kangwa, former PF Kapiri Mposhi district Youth Chairman Brian Nkolola and Central Province Youth Secretary Alice Boka, among other party officials.

And over three hundred United Party for National Development (UPND) members have defected to the Patriotic Front (PF) in Kapiri Mposhi district.

The UPND members defected at a political rally addressed by Former UPND Vice President Geoffrey Mwamba.

Meanwhile, former Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) National Chairman Richard Kachingwe charged that the UPND is an undemocratic party that should not be allowed to govern the country.

And PF District Chairman WiganMaluti said the ruling party has continued to grow in the area as witnessed from many people defecting to it from opposition political parties.

[Read 796 times, 796 reads today]