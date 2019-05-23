Former UPND Vice President Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has alleged that United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema wanted to use him in order to ascend to power.
Speaking when he addressed a rally in Kapiri Mposhi Mr Mwamba said that Mr Hichilema merely wanted to ride on his popularity in order to win support from the Northern region of Zambia and his Patriotic Front members sympathisers.
The former Defence Minister, who spoke in Bemba, stressed that Mr Hichilema has no political experience because he has not been a Ward Chairman, Councillor or Member of Parliament; and therefore it would be difficult for him to become Republican President.
Mr Mwamba bragged that he is more popular than Mr Hichilema, adding that this could be seen from the number of people that followed him when he was part of the opposition political party.
The former PF Kasama lawmaker further lamented that he was side-lined by the UPND leader, stating that Mr Hichilema occasionally held clandestine meetings without his knowledge.
“When all these dark corner meetings were being held, they were planning to suspend me. And they could not give me time to exculpate myself. As such, I had to put my head on the chopping board. I decided to go back to the PF because it was a recommendation from my sympathisers and supporters to back to where I belong.” Mr. Mwamba said.
Mr Mwamba was welcomed by PF Kapiri Mposhi District Chairman Wigan Maluti, his Vice Godfrey Kangwa, former PF Kapiri Mposhi district Youth Chairman Brian Nkolola and Central Province Youth Secretary Alice Boka, among other party officials.
And over three hundred United Party for National Development (UPND) members have defected to the Patriotic Front (PF) in Kapiri Mposhi district.
The UPND members defected at a political rally addressed by Former UPND Vice President Geoffrey Mwamba.
Meanwhile, former Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) National Chairman Richard Kachingwe charged that the UPND is an undemocratic party that should not be allowed to govern the country.
And PF District Chairman WiganMaluti said the ruling party has continued to grow in the area as witnessed from many people defecting to it from opposition political parties.
Well considering HH never got into power means your popularity is non existent. And where the heck is the story on Chitotela being arrested with 9 fresh charges ba LT? You havent heard yet?
GBM in one two years will be a mad man on the streets. Mark my words. We think he is just yapping but inconsistency in thinking is a very serious failing health symptom.
Sad
Kekekeke Ba GBM bushe kwaliba ifyo that I trained him?
Us who have taught in schools can’t go about bringing down former students that “he was just my student”.
Ukraine just elected a comedian like Kasaka as president. Why not HH?
GBM lost weight for Mumbi Phiri, she said she doesn’t like kneeling under stomach wants see something.
GBM has not told us how come he found himself in SA every time political trouble was brewing or when lungu planned to arrest UPND leaders ??
We know we was being warned by kapoyongo. UPND leadership further concluded GBM was still in constant contact with PF …..
Is GBM not interested in KCM mine? GBM like thuggish businesses, cash business, unlike HH who don’t touch cash.
This proves our point that you have no solution to offer but your popularity and your money…Be wise!!
Kikikikiki….kutiwaseka. BaStreet fighter being popular? In what? In insults? Wapya kaMumbwe phiri kaisaa…! Hehehe
Umungulu Wekawekafye, we have a serious issue at hand concerning KCM Chena chilifye pamunankwe who is not responding. If you are popular why did your daughter loose terribly in Kasama?
Getting rich using muti
Bala pena these are the signs ba GBM.
Ba shi Chilekwa has a mind of a child rather he is a man child….shame.
GBM is a hungry and bitter man who will say anything “HH” to push for relevance. These are men who were once celebrated and should not have got themselves into politics in the first place. So when he joined UPND & HH to even be Vice President for the party, didn’t he know what he was getting himself into and a person like this surely wants to mislead Zambians when he even ran away to South Africa during HH treason trial, imagine what he would do if Zambia was invaded. GBM is finished goods, even the residents of Kasama are seeing a better improvement compared to his time as MP..
iam sure now this man was not fit for position he was given in upnd. no wonder mumbi phiri is advising him, but he is so dull that he cant listen . what kind of people can really follow such a crap of a polititian . if he was very popular he should have formed his own party, than going round exposing his stupidity all over.
What popularity is he talking about?
Yaaa this man has such a wrong opinion about himself..popular,popular yet the people (HH and his daughter) backed and campaigned for lost! Kambwili is even better coz he maintained his seat through a person he supported.GBM will talk his lungs out ,they will use him and after that they wi?l dump him! He will be so frustrated that he may crack!!
Foxtrot Oscar!! Get a life GBM …..don’t be childish.
This man is a true lier. He was ever away when UPND leaders were being harassed. He was there just as a spy and nothing else. PF has done well not to welcome him. He is a big let down. He never added any value to UPND if he did HH could have been president now. And he is subtracting some kilos from PF with his childish stories that cannot buy anything.
What a disaster!!!!!
Congratulations GBM bring back all the Upnd to PF let ka HH start at grass-roots level as a ward chairman
This man GBM is making noise in someone else`s home, PF, before he is even allowed in. I respect HH for totally ignoring this man`s childish behaviour. This GBM is even too dumb TO NOTICE that he is now working for a party whose top leadership does not want him. I pity his family.Such a huge man with a brainless head. Money does not buy integrity.