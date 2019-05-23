Kalusha Bwalya and Andrew Kamanga’s CAF executive committee member nomination will both be put through an integrity test to settle the two old foes battle for a seat in Cairo.

Kalusha’s COSAFA Zone seat is up contention and his archrival and FAZ president Kamanga has thrown his hat into the ring for elections at July’s CAF congress in Cairo.

“In regard to nomination by FAZ for the CAF Executive Committee position, the two candidates, namely Kalusha Bwalya and Andrew Kamanga will be required to undergo an integrity test as guided by the current FAZ Constitution,”FAZ spokesperson Mwazi Chanda said.

“The FAZ Ethics committee will process both candidates in accordance with the FAZ Code of Ethics ahead of the nomination process by the FAZ executive committee.”

Meanwhile, Kamanga and Kalusha were both guests of Sports Minister Moses Mawere at his office on Thursday to discuss the standoff.

Mawere said the meeting was progressive.

“We were very careful not to interfere in any way because we are aware that this is a federation position. It is a federation matter which can be dealt by themselves. Ours was just to give them that platform through which they can discuss themselves,” Mawere said.

“Ourselves also mindful of the statutes; that is why we have said after we have deliberated. Go back the executive.

“I am happy as a satisfied minister that at least both of them have agreed that the FAZ executive have to meet and discuss this matter and come up with a position.

“The position that FAZ will come up with next week, I expect every Zambian to support it, including government. They are the rightful people to make a decision.”

