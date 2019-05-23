UPND Leader President Hichilema has pledged to purchase a fully furnished 3 bedroomed house for anyone with tangible evidence proving that he benefitted from the sale of the country’s mines.

Speaking Friday morning on a Radio Christian Voice’s “Chat Back” programme, Mr. Hichilema said anyone alleging that he benefitted from the privatization of the mines should provide evidence.

He said he is ready to buy a three bedroom house for anyone with evidence to prove that he benefitted from the sale of mines.

Mr Hichilema stressed that he stands ready to buy fully furnished three bedroomed house for anyone with evidence to the effect that he took part in the privatization of the mines.

The opposition leader said the move to liquidate KCM has placed the survival of the workers, suppliers and contractors into jeopardy while the abrupt intervention by the state is highly suspicious.

He added that the PF’s failure to place the mining giant under receivership in order to protect the interests of suppliers and workers remains highly questionable.

He said contrary to assertions by the PF, the truth was that the company shafts and its assets would be sold off.

And Mr Hichilema says the National Dialogue Forum was an activity in futility because it contravenes the right procedures of constitution making.

He said the resolutions of the NDF were null and void and will not change anything and added that the opposition party membership was ready to be prosecuted for shunning the forum.

On the proposal to reintroduce Deputy Minister position, Mr. Hichilema said it was surprising that the PF chose to reintroduce deputy ministers at a time when civil servants’ salaries are not yet paid while University students have not received their allowances.

He warned that the PF would be hit hard in 2021 by the people of Zambia for destroying the economy and their lives and vowed to remain standing with the people of Zambia regardless of the dangers ahead.

On the proposal to reduce the number of campaign days from 90 to 60 days, Mr. Hichilema said the decision was not in the best interest of Zambians as it is practically impossible to reach the 156 constituencies in the country.

