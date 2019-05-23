UPND Leader President Hichilema has pledged to purchase a fully furnished 3 bedroomed house for anyone with tangible evidence proving that he benefitted from the sale of the country’s mines.
Speaking Friday morning on a Radio Christian Voice’s “Chat Back” programme, Mr. Hichilema said anyone alleging that he benefitted from the privatization of the mines should provide evidence.
He said he is ready to buy a three bedroom house for anyone with evidence to prove that he benefitted from the sale of mines.
Mr Hichilema stressed that he stands ready to buy fully furnished three bedroomed house for anyone with evidence to the effect that he took part in the privatization of the mines.
The opposition leader said the move to liquidate KCM has placed the survival of the workers, suppliers and contractors into jeopardy while the abrupt intervention by the state is highly suspicious.
PF’s failure to place the mining giant under receivership in order to protect the interests of suppliers and workers remains highly questionable.
He said contrary to assertions by the PF, the truth was that the company shafts and its assets would be sold off.
And Mr Hichilema says the National Dialogue Forum was an activity in futility because it contravenes the right procedures of constitution making.
He said the resolutions of the NDF were null and void and will not change anything and added that the opposition party membership was ready to be prosecuted for shunning the forum.
On the proposal to reintroduce Deputy Minister position, Mr. Hichilema said it was surprising that the PF chose to reintroduce deputy ministers at a time when civil servants’ salaries are not yet paid while University students have not received their allowances.
He warned that the PF would be hit hard in 2021 by the people of Zambia for destroying the economy and their lives and vowed to remain standing with the people of Zambia regardless of the dangers ahead.
On the proposal to reduce the number of campaign days from 90 to 60 days, Mr. Hichilema said the decision was not in the best interest of Zambians as it is practically impossible to reach the 156 constituencies in the country.
There you go. Before even we heard from this man I told you people about the mine I was working for that was put under receivership but we never lost Jobs cars or anything. Its completely different from liquidation. I guess the government has a stack of cash to restart the project or an investor willing to start from scratch which is very hard in these economic times. Not forgetting how it has been nationalised and security for a new investor. I will say now. this is the end of the mines for a long time. with evidence of instability. Kaya. Those celebrating the method please post here after one year.
Thanks
I believe HH. This has been vindictive.
He did nothing wrong.
Thanks
BB2014,2016
What if I bring evidence that HH did NOT sell any mine, can I get the house?
Yes can the PF rats who sing HH mines HH mines pleas provide evidence so they get a 3 bed house ???
Njimbu , you can have a house , where is your evidence ??
Look, the issue is he abused his office and sold assets to himself. This is how HH got rich.
Mr Kudos , your chance to own your own home ???
@2.1 HH
Show you evidence kayilee , instead of just pontaring and dancing dunnuna ??
There you have it, get a house for yourself.
Watch goalposts shifting. The gauntlet has been thrown. Let the contestants line up please.
Its a tired story the situated has presented itself KCM is in ur hands let’s see wat u wil do u who hv been singing HH sold the mines PF wat goes round ones around the mine is here in trouble needing u to save it and its workers.
As an economist and someone experienced with such issues, l expected to give us detailed analysis of the KCM matter. Kambwili was more detailed than HH. I have a problem of HH s approach on situations like this. This is a chance to highlight the failures of PF but he is merely giving us we have already been told. Please!!!
We are still analysing ,
Even international mining media don’t know what will happen , they are very sparse on news about ZCM
Slowly catches the monkey….
The battle lines have bee drawn, if you have evidence provide it now at supersonic speed and own a three bedroomed house fully furnished or forever shut your traps. Back to KCM they have appointed Makebi Zulu and another law firm of Lusaka to represent them in the liquidation saga. Those you who thought this was a walk in the park, brace yourselves for a showdown in court, after all the due process of the law will be followed to the later. Meanwhile jobs are not guaranteed as this debacle continues.