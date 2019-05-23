Vedanta Resources Holdings Limited wants to be joined in the matter in which ZCCM-IH Plc is seeking an order to have KCM wound up.
Vedanta says if it is not joined to the proceedings by the court, it stands to suffer great prejudice as it has over 79 percent shares in the mining company.
On Tuesday, High Court Judge Anessie Banda-Bobo granted ZCCM-IH an order to appoint lawyer Milingo Lungu as provisional liquidator of Konkola Copper Mines, who has since taken over operations.
ZCCM-IH says the mining company is engaged in massive tax evasions through transfer, mispricing and other unscrupulous means, adding that it is insolvent and has failed to pay outstanding invoices to suppliers and contractors as and when they fall due.
According to an ex-parte summons for an order for joinder of a party to the proceedings filed in the Lusaka High Court, Vedanta wants to be joined as second respondent.
Ama crook aya achilamo mwe. They need to go!
I was listening to the BBC World Service the other day, Vedanta mining operations seem to be running in similar problems and skepticism from people in Australia. Their not-so-good reputation seems to be universally known.
What about PF, ECL, Judiciary and Zambia reputation?
If zambia gets it right on kcm the other mines will start to behave.
KCM screwed themselves the moment they decided to DELIBERATELY ignore their obligation to settle debts. This case is between ZCCM-IH as petitioner and KCM as respondent. The tricky part for Vedanta is that their company KCM is now being represented by the Provisional liquidator, and knowing PF lawyers, a Consent Order (agreement between ZCCM-IH and KCM represented by the Liquidator) is on the way. Bye Bye Argarwal
The crooks that need to go are the PF. With a thinking government KCM can do very well interms of complying with regulations and giving back. With a crooked government even investors see an opportunity to defraud Zambians. The fact of the matter is that KCM will even be worse in PF hands. There will be cosmetic advantages in the beginning but the real rottenness will eventually come out. Edgar and PF with their mwibala thinking have no capacity whatsoever to run anything. They just have to be thrown in the dust bin of history.
@Just asking
**PF is a Political Party whose reputation only matters to Zambian voters. And as far as I can tell, it’s reputation looks pretty good. Especially with actions of this sort by their Party/Republican President.
**ECL is the President of the republic and good reputation should be his least worries. His concern and worry should always be for the people of Zambia and their well being, period! By the way, aren’t you the same characters who call him “SOFTY”. Now he acts tough and you are worried about his reputation? You have been urging him to emulate the Magufulis and Kagames of this world. So what’s your problem? By the way, I have not seen INVESTORS leaving Tanzania or Rwanda in droves. So what the h3ll are you scared of in Zambia?
**Judiciary is an arm of Govt…
Continue….
It ain’t going anywhere no matter what reputation you think it has. I am sure you wouldn’t be saying the same thing if this happened the U.K. And quite frankly, enough of this inferiority complex!
**Vedanta is a corporation whose reputation should matter to them if they plan on being around longer. Otherwise these bad episodes will soon prove FETAL to their businesse. Reputation (Good or bad) can make or break a Corporation. But Zambia will be just fine with or without Vedanta!
Vedanta is run by crooked people.
Yambayamba,
PF has a good reputation? From doing what exactly?
Yes Vedanta are crooks. PF are worse, a lot worse.
By the way, how is the Zambian economy doing? What happened to the US Dollar reserves?
Unless you are a direct beneficiary of the corruption and theft in Zambia, there is no way you can say this government cares for its citizens.
I mean how does the president wake up one day with a heavy hangover and declare that he is repossessing KCM?
And the lazy Lungu said this decision on KCM is final. Really? Is he that naive? Or plain simply stup!d?
Lesson to Zambians, drink alcohol in moderation. That applies to Maggie as well.
@Indigo….
Well, you may not like it. But PF seem to have won quite a number of elections since they have been in existence. In fact even since ECL became President. So that one barometer by which a Political Party’s reputation can be measured. Whether you yourself sees what they have done or not is irrelevant as far as Zambian voters are concerned.
The truth still remains, PF must be doing something riight for them to be winning elections except for a few. It is not my place to enumerate what PF has done. Zambians are perfectly capable to see and tell for themselves!
Yambayamba,
I am actually disappointed you said that.
Museveni, Mugabe, Al-Bashir, KK, etc. etc. all used to win elections hands down.
That is not the barometer you can use in Africa. Elections are constantly rigged, and majority of voters are illiterate.
Let us demand much better from our leaders.
it would really help if Lusaka times could have gone a step further to explain in simple terms what this Joinder issue means. I can’t understand fully, i have googled but still feel am not understanding the meaning
Evening classes may help
Lets hope the State has quantifiable evidence of the Prejudice to the State thru Transfer Pricing and Under invoicing. At law its evidence that matters and not perceptions or unsubstantiated allegations. This Case will affect Zambia’s relations with Foreign Investors and Creditors. Investors and Lenders don’t look at Nationalisation of Assets kindly. If this matter is not handled carefully Zambia could end up in a worse off position.
Chilli boys must go, no need to include them. We have all seen how they have been running KCM. Just go japati boys
I can see no wisdom in how the government is handling KCM when the people of Zambia is behind the government. I see lots of weakness in the government approach. How can the government say KCM has not paid the contractors while the government has not paid KCM US$180 million. It is unfortunately that the people who surround the president are not very competent to rise good points against KCM. I hope no miner will losing a job. Taking action with tantrums with substance mixed with weakness will not do a good job even if you a point.
Every company run by the indians must be checked by government. This practice of bringing in expatriates with skills that even zambians can do better is very worrying and has kept vibrant skilled zambians out of employment. These companies do not adhere to labour laws as most people go 45 days before getting a salary meant to be paid in 30 days. While expatriates who are unqualfied earn ten times more than a qualified zambian of government has let these indian companies operate freely. However the government is weak and all this will end in nothing.