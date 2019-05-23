Veteran sports administrator Mr. Mwamba Kalenga has died.

According to his son Mwamba Kalenga Jr., Mr. Kalenga collapsed Wednesday evening before he was pronounced dead at Chingwerere clinic in Lusaka.

He is former National Sports Council of Zambia chairman.

Mr. Kalenga will also be best remembered for his passion and contribution to amateur boxing under the MK Stables in Matero.

He was also a regular fixture in his traditional Zambian flag tailored suits at both KK 11 and Chipolopolo matches at Independence stadium in Lusaka.

He was warmly referred to as the Don King of Zambia since he had a marked resemblance to American boxing promoter Don King.

