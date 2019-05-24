Dates for the 2019 ABSA Cup have been announced for the transitional format that kicks off in June.

The compacted ABSA Cup, formerly the Barclays Cup, will kick off with the semifinals on June 15.

The final will be played on June 22 but FAZ has yet to determine the venues for both rounds of fixtures.

This season’s competition has been slim-lined to only four teams from eight due to tight scheduling of the transitional season that began in January and ends in May.

Zambia switches from its traditional calendar year season to the European version that will run from August to April starting this year.

The ABSA Cup will revert to its standard format in the forthcoming 2019/2020 season.

This seasons ABSA Cup will see only the top two finishers from Pool A and B compete for honours.

Green Eagles are the first team to qualify after winning Pool B while Buildcon or Nkwazi ‘s qualification will be determined by respective outcome in this Sunday’s final round of matches.

Pool A qualification will be determined this Saturday in what is a tight four-horse race involving leaders Kabwe Warriors on 31 points , Zesco United, Zanaco and Red Arrows who are all closely behind on 30 points.

Defending champions Nkana failed to qualify after falling short of the top two races in Pool B with three games left.

Meanwhile, this year’s champions winners will take home K500, 000 the runners-up K250, 000.

Individual prizes will see the Most Valuable Player win K18, 000 and the same prize money will go to the Coach of the Tournament.

Man of the Match awards will see the winners walk away with cheques of K8, 000 each.

