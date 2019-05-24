The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested the Minister of Infrastructure and Housing Honourable Ronald Chitotela, and charged him with 9 Counts of possession and concealing of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Mr. Chitotela, 47, has been charged with one count of Concealing Property suspected of being proceeds of crime, and 8 counts of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime contrary to Section 71 subsection (1) of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act Number 19 of 2010.

My Chitotela has since been released on Bond and will appear in court soon.

This is according to a statement issued by ACC Public Relations Manager Timothy Moono.

