The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested the Minister of Infrastructure and Housing Honourable Ronald Chitotela, and charged him with 9 Counts of possession and concealing of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.
Mr. Chitotela, 47, has been charged with one count of Concealing Property suspected of being proceeds of crime, and 8 counts of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime contrary to Section 71 subsection (1) of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act Number 19 of 2010.
My Chitotela has since been released on Bond and will appear in court soon.
This is according to a statement issued by ACC Public Relations Manager Timothy Moono.
Take down you boss as well iwe ngewle
ACC are witch-hunting this man.
A hard working man who has all Zambians at heart.
Chitotela has done nothing wrong
Thanks
BB2014,2016
He is a thief.We know his sins will be concealed by his boss again…lol
Mr President, this is time to act if you want Zambians to take you seriously on corruption issues.
Imagine this is the guy that the President is busy protecting? Please do the right thing for once and fire this criminal masquerading as a minister. All the credibility in the fight against corruption will be lost forthwith. This thief has amassed a of of wealth why are you shielding him? There has to be something than meets the eye. Just spill the beans Chitotela iwe.