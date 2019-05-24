As the Green Party, we find Government position on liquidation of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) not only stunning and contradictory but also ill-disposed. We urge Government to rethink and abandon the liquidation strategy before it is too late as it will awfully hurt the economy even more.
We say the move is contradictory in the sense that from the exparte order appointing provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu, it is stated that the liquidator has been charged with powers to carry on with the business of KCM. Carrying on the business of an entity under liquidation does not constitute liquidation.
Who is a liquidator? A liquidator is a person appointed to wind up a company. What is liquidation? Liquidation is all about dissolution of a business, not carrying on with a business. So, the role of a liquidator is not to run a business but wind it up. Winding up is the process of settling of accounts in anticipation of dissolution of a company.
In this regard, if the objective of Government’s take-over of KCM operations is to carry on with the business of KCM with a view to rescue the business from alleged insolvency, then instead of going for liquidation, ZCCM-IH should have commenced proceedings under Section 21 of the Corporate Insolvency Act No.3 of 2017. This Section provides for rescuing a business which is in a financial distress, if there is a reasonable prospect of rescuing that company from going under. Furthermore, this Section has a better human face in that when triggered, chances are very high that the company’s creditors are likely to achieve better outcomes than in a case when a company is liquidated.
A liquidator is an undertaker or a malukula. His core job is to sell assets to settle the liabilities in a manner prescribed in Section 127 of the Corporate Insolvency Act No.3 of 2017. After selling the assets, first and foremost, he must pay himself for costs and expenses incurred for winding up, including auditors and lawyers’ remunerations.
Second priority is to pay Government liabilities including environmental costs running in millions of dollars as well as taxes, duties, rents, and rates.
If there is still change remaining, the next on the priority list is local councils’ liabilities.
If any change remains, that is when workers’ liabilities can be looked at. Even then, only 3 months’ salary severance packages are eligible for payment, including, leave pay for maximum two years. If salaries were in arrears, only 3 months’ arrears are eligible for payment.
If there is any change, next on the priority list is NAPSA and Workers’ Compensation liabilities outstanding.
Thereafter, that is when contractors and suppliers liabilities can be considered. If no change is available, then contractors and suppliers totally lose out.
From our assessment of environmental and other Government liabilities, there is a likelihood that there could be no change to pay workers, contractors and suppliers if KCM assets were to be auctioned off on ‘as-is’ basis. This is why we think that liquidation of KCM is awfully irrational.
Lastly, here is why we think a liquidator of KCM cannot carry on the business of the company. First, his mandate on sale of assets is by public auction. Come to think of a scenario whereby after processing the copper, then the liquidator must auction it within KCM premises! For if he dares export the copper abroad in a ‘transparent manner’, chances are very high that it will be seized by KCM creditors abroad who obtain global execution orders.
Also, it is important to note that mining and mineral processing is dependent on suppliers and contractors for literally everything on credit running in millions of dollars. Come to think of being given an order headed “KCM (in liquidation)” to deliver goods on credit and you are aware that other creditors have not been paid for several months if not years. You must be foolish to pump in your millions in such a venture. Especially when you consider the liquidator’s payment priority list alluded to above…..
Peter Sinkamba
President
The Green Party are not wring to be fair
Thanks The Greens for a fair comment. You position rhymes with Mines Minister statement that government will now resort to applying the mining licencing laws instead of liquidation. Liquidation is an absurd approach and thus proceedings must be terminated forthwith
Liquidation is the best thing ever. Off course in the short term it will hurt the economy but think about the long term benefits if the mine was well managed by the Zambians in the future?
@Chipante, liquidations have never been good in Zambia. What is good about liquidated Zambia Airways and 240 other liquidated state owned enterprises? Meridian Bank? Bank of Credit and Commerce ? United Bus Company of Zambia? United Bank of Zambia? Credit Africa Bank? Lima Bank and 10 other liquidated banks? Southern Province Cooperative Union, and 8 other cooperative unions across the country? The list is endless
How are your Zambians going to run that mine after it has been striped of its assets by the liquidator? Where is your government going to find money to re-invest in the mine operations for Zambians after auctioning the mine assets first?
This analysis makes more sense than the Kaiza zulu, Amos and Musukwa rantings. Even the liquidator himself was at pains to explicitly elucidate his involvement in this grand theft of worst proportions. How do you liquidate and at the same time run the business before you find an alternative investor? This is a paradox and you wonder why the so called learned technocrats have stayed away from this mischief? I said it here that the presence of Kaiza and Amos instead of the chief government spokesperson was a red flag that something was amiss. This exparte order order obtained at night from an equally incompetent judge by an incompetent lawyer will come back to bite this morons when the showdown takes place in court and it will be thrown out for lack of merit