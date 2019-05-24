Liquidation of KCM and appointment of a PF-connected provisional liquidator – are PF trying to use KCM business operations to settle Chinese debt?
It is clear that there has been a long-standing problem at KCM and finally the PF administration has woken up to the reality of the plight of the miners and residents of Chingola and surrounding towns on the Copperbelt.
The problems facing the employees and mine suppliers of KCM as well as the residents of Chingola will get worse before they get better. KCM needs new owners with a vision, a plan and money to restart the right mining operations and to maintain the smelter capacity that has been operated by Vedanta. The PF lacks the capacity to provide the guidance necessary to bring relief to years of mismanagement and decline in one of the richest corners of the country.
Let us not be fooled into thinking that the PF cares one bit for the people of Chingola. The strategy of appointing a connected person to overseer the liquidation process is based purely on a survival instinct and a fear that a collapsing economy, joblessness and the rampant theft of public resources all present a perfect storm for a government that is on its way out of office and has no clue about how to recover the years of punishing abuse that it has inflicted on its people.
The only hope for the people of Chingola, the Copperbelt and the nation at large, is for Zambians to finally realise that keeping the PF in power presents a grave danger to the survival of our nation. With state-backed violence, state capture and corruption on the grandest scale in our history; and with state borrowing at levels that cannot be sustained due to the rampant indiscipline of our current leaders, it is only a matter of time before we collapse into irreversible economic ruin.
A new owner of the mine must be found immediately. This is probably what lies at the heart of the action that has been taken by the PF government. It is clear that the economy is in a mess. This is largely because of the reckless manner in which our sovereign loans have been applied in building overpriced infrastructure, equipment and services.
It is not beyond the PF administration to attempt to write off some Chinese debt in exchange for KCM’s business operations or to deliver the mine to pre-determined Russian or Western interests. This may be the real reason behind the current manoeuvres, given the suspicious ties PF has been cultivating over the years.
What is abundantly clear, however, is that without a new owner and without sound economic planning and disciplined public expenditure, there will be massive layoffs, further suffering and further decline of our mining areas on the Copperbelt.
The PF have appointed a provisional liquidator with no skill or experience in finding solutions to the long-standing problems facing Chingola and KCM. They must replace him with a competent team that can bring sanity to this desperate situation. In the same way, Zambians also appointed a leadership with no skill or experience in finding solutions to the problems we face as a nation. In 2021, they must replace them with a team that has a heart for the nation and a vision and principles that can restore the pride of our nation.
Elias C. Chipimo
President
National Restoration Party
China got a strong grip on African countries, they had been preparing for a long time. They’re already the super power but humans still don’t believe, it’s human nature.
This is the damn problem with these useless opposition politician, instead of offering valuable solutions to the national crisis, they are talking about removing the Government in power. The Government needs to reopen the privatization saga in which this young but old looking Chipimo was part of.
The wounds of this privatization will only heal when all culprits are named and shamed and possibly prosecuted if found wanting.
Removing this pathetic government is the first step to the solution mune. PF brought all these problems and are advice proof so better to get rid of them
And please give that privatisation nonsense a rest. PF do not even have the brains to investigate it. How will investigating it improve the economy now?? That is why I always say PF supporters are not mentally OK. Levy and RB oversaw very strong economies after privatisation nomba fyashupa shani kuli ba PF? Bunch of dull mor0ns.
Very well. Said. Clearly stated the solution both to kcm and nation at large. Read through again Albert.
“….Zambians also appointed a leadership with no skill or experience in finding solutions to the problems we face as a nation.” and you Elias, are happy to see the Zambians suffer for not choosing you and your ilk!!!
“…a team that has a heart for the nation and a vision and principles that can restore the pride of our nation.” Meaning you and your ilk in the alliance! And that is after you enriched yourselves at privatization doing exactly what these PF thugs are doing – low evaluation of National assets and then buying shares in the same business concerns!
Yes, we probably need to go through what you are calling a “worse patch before things can get better.” Let these former shopkeepers go back to Punjab from whence they came. On our part as Zambians we must endure your…
“…prophesy of a collapsing economy, joblessness and a mediocre leadership (PF and you in the opposition!) Then maybe Zambians will resort to an alternative vocation, FARMING!
The general cry has been that these Indians MUST be forced out ! Now that ECL has done just that it is now wrong and all geniuses great and small are popping out of the woodwork trying to put up the best way possible!
Remember, there is no sweet divorce!!!!
Sounds more like a political statement by trib.als who themselves are, sadly: NO OPTION FOR ZAMBIA.
Surely and for God’s sake, how can Chipimo, Trib.al Hacks, Chimbwili, Sean Tembo and all other trib.als ever, even remotely, think that they could be an alternative for our country?
Is it because we Zambians lowered our expectations of leadership by making ba Sata as our President? Everything else follows from there.