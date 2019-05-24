Konkola Copper Mines Plc (KCM) urges all stakeholders to remain calm as the Company continues to operate as a going concern.
On Tuesday 21 May 2019, ZCCM-IH Plc, in its capacity as member of the Company, presented a petition for the winding up of the Company and the Court appointed Mr. Milingo Lungu, Provisional Liquidator.
As provided for under Zambian Legislation, the Provisional Liquidator takes charge of the executive responsibility of running the Company in the interim until a further Court Order in this matter. As such, the Executive Management Committee is now accountable to the Provisional Liquidator until further notice.
KCM is a going concern and operations continue to run normally and safely. Management continues with their operational responsibilities and accountabilities in the execution of their normal duties. Management further urges all financial institutions, contractors, suppliers, local communities as well as all other stakeholders interfacing with KCM to remain calm as their interests are continually being taken care of.
Mr. Lungu said;” I would like to stress the fact that the Company will continue to operate as a going concern and all our actions will be in the interest of the Company and its stakeholders. We will conduct business as usual and there will be no action that will be taken that will prejudice the future of the Company.”
Total confusion,am sure lungu announced liquidation for mere politiking,he didn’t do his home work.
Milingo Lungu already driving a KCM vehicle should stop annoying people. He is like a rat put in a barn of groundnuts, and says don’t worry all nuts will be accounted for.
KCM need unleash vicious cats to watch the PF rats.
Liquidation and Going concern should not be side by side because they are two different tames. A going concern company will continue in its operational existence for a foreseeable future and will be able to meet its operational obligation. A company in liquidation is one which ceases its operation and all financial statement have to be closed. You are confusing the public when you are talking about liquidation and going concern in the same statement. There is no grain of truth in these statements. Public need to know whether KCM is being run as a going concern or is in liquidation.Let the public know the value of assets. And if they are impaired,let them be valued at a liquidation cost. People who are reporting on this should be frank and differentiate liquidation to going concern…