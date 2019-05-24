Chipolopolo Second choice goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata has failed to make the final 20-member 2019 COSAFA Cup team announced by coach Aggrey Chiyangi on Friday.

The Zanaco goalkeeper is one of three high profile domestic-based Chipolopolo regulars who will not be making the trip to the COSAFA Cup that South Africa is hosting from May 25 to June 8 in Durban.

Nsabata has been Kennedy Mweene’s understudy for the last two years and was also first-choice during Zambia’s 2018 CHAN outing in Morocco where the team reached the quarterfinals.

He was also between the posts at 2018 COSAFA Cup in Polokwane where Chipolopolo finished second.

Chiyangi has instead settled on the untested duo of Lawrence Mulenga and Sebastian Mwenge from Power Dynamos and Green Eagles respectively.

Both will be making their COSAFA Cup debuts.

Also not picked is Green Buffaloes defender Adrian Chama and Zesco United left-back Simon Silwimba.

But Chiyangi has handed Silwimba’s club mates and fellow defenders Clement Mwape and Mwila Phiri their debut competitive call-ups.

Meanwhile, Zesco striker Lazarus Kambole returns for his second COSAFA and is expected to headline the team following his roaring success in Polokwane where he scored two goals in three games for Chipolopolo.

Zambia will kick off its campaign on June 2 when they enter the competition in the quarterfinals following a preliminary stage bye.

But Chipolopolo in the last eight await the winner from Group B comprising of Malawi, Namibia, Mozambique and Seychelles.

GOALKEEPERS:Sebastian Mwange (Green Eagles), Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos)

DEFENDERS: Gift Zulu (Nkana), Lawrence Chungu (Zanaco), Clement Mwape, Mwila Phiri (both Zesco United), Isaac Shamujompa (Buildcon), Tandi Mwape (Kabwe Warriors)

MIDFIELDERS:Jackson Chirwa (Green Buffaloes), Benson Sakala (Power Dynamos), Kelvin Mubanga (Nkana), Webster Muzaza, Austin Muwowo (both Forest Rangers), Ernest Mbewe (Zanaco), Bruce Musakanya (Red Arrows)

STRIKERS: Lazarus Kambole (Zesco United), Chitiya Mususu (Zanaco), Tapson Kaseba (Green Eagles), Emmanuel Chabula (Nkwazi)

