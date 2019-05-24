Zambia Railways Limited says it has invested about $15 million in order to enhance its track safety record.

Company Board Chairperson Lubinda Linyama says Zambia Railways has prioritized track safety for its locomotives through the digitization program that it has embarked on.

Mr. Linyama says derailment of locomotives was the biggest challenge that the company faced in the past.

Speaking when he addressed delegates at the South African Reward Association Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, Mr. Linyama said his company has paid about US$15 million to procure state of the art signal and communication equipment.

He said the improved signaling and communication system will invariably improve safety on the tracks and reduce derailments of locomotives.

Mr. Linyama mentioned that lack of modern signaling and communication equipment has negatively affected operations of the railway company due to delayed delivery of goods.

He appealed to financing institutions and suppliers of signaling equipment to consider coming up with an integrated system that dealt with safety, communication and state of the art clearing systems in order to help improve the performance of the rail transport not only in Zambia.

Mr. Linyama said real time communication technology is key to the success of the rail sector in the SADC region which is facing a lot of challenges.

This is according to s statement issued by Naomi Nyawali, the Press Secretary at the Zambian High Commission in South Africa.

