Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa has disclosed that no Council Secretary will be allowed to leave the province without the permission of the Provincial Permanent Secretary.

The Minister says the move is aimed at ensuring that Council Secretaries who are in the habit always wanting to be outside the province at the expense of doing their work are kept in check.

He says the levels of indiscipline among Council Secretaries in the province is worrying and that it is time things are changed to enhance developmental progress in the Province.

ZANIS reports that speaking when he officially opened the Provincial Development Coordinating Committee (PDCC) at Henry Courtyard in Mansa, The Minister pointed out that there is need for Council Secretaries to stay in their offices and deliver on the huge responsibilities they have been given.

The Minister has since challenged Council Secretaries who fail to fulfill their responsibilities to resign, saying the province needs committed people if it is to develop and not those that want to frustrate the developmental efforts.

He has further urged Council Secretaries, Council Chairpersons and District Commissioners to work in harmony saying there is no need for pulling each other as they are all working towards developing the Province and the Nation at large.

Earlier Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Felix Phiri called on Civil Servants in the province to keep the momentum of the 2017 Luapula Expo alive.

Dr Phiri observed that is important that everyone steps up their efforts in ensuring that what was started is achieved.

He notes that there is a lot which is happening in the region, in terms of investment and that it is important that everyone puts in their best to bring development to the region.

