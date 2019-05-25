Zesco United matched on to the 2019 FAZ Super Division championship playoff after finishing top of Pool A on a dramatic last day that saw Kabwe Warriors’ unbeaten run come to an end and ultimately see their league title and top two ambitions extinguished.

At Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, Zesco beat Kitwe United 3-0 to send their visitors back to Divsion 1 after two seasons in the FAZ Super Division.

A Lazarus Kambole brace in the 24th and 67th minutes after John Chingandu had put Zesco ahead in the 2nd minute sent Zesco through to next weekend playoff to meet Pool B winner Green Eagles for the 2019 title at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Zesco finished the season on 33 points, tied with Zanaco who are second on goal difference following a 2-1 home win over demoted Prison Leopards at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

Chitiya Mususu put Zanaco ahead in the 4th minute but Tshite Mweshi equalized for Prison in the 10th minute to see the sides go 1-1 into the break.

But Kelvin Owusu scored the winner in the 72nd minute to seal Zanaco’s CAF Confederation Cup ticket for the 2019/2020 season.

And at Godfrey ‘Ucar’ Chitalu Stadium in Kabwe, Warriors’ unbeaten run in Pool A came to a disappointing end on the last day after losing 1-0 at home to RedArrows.

Warriors needed to beat Arrows to seal top spot Pool A and qualify for the championship playoffs.

But Paul Katema broke Warriors hearts with a game’s lone goal for Arrows in the 29th minute.

Warriors finish fourth and without any honours to show for their fine run this season on 31 points.

Third placed Arrows miss out of the top two places on goal difference after also finishing on 33 points.

Meanwhile, Mighty Mufulira Wanderers survived relegation following a 0-0 home draw with Green Buffaloes to finish the season third from bottom on 15 points.

Prisons and Kitwe United are relegated on 12 and 11 points respectively.

