Zambia’s ambassador to Ethiopia, who is also Permanent Representative to the African Union (AU) Emmanuel Mwamba expressed gratitude to SADC Ambassadors who are supporting his call that Dr. Kenneth Kaunda is increasingly recognized by the African Union for his role in the liberation of Southern and Africa as a whole.

He said that Dr. Kaunda’s name is absent in halls, buildings, pictures displayed and other paraphernalia at the African Union Headquarters.

He said until history was properly recorded, names of great heroes that have made immense contributions like Dr. Kaunda would go into oblivion.

And the AU has noted Zambia’s founder president and Africa’s foremost statesman, Dr Kenneth Kaunda for his lifetime commitment to Africa’s liberation.

During the celebrations to mark Africa Day, and led by the African Union Deputy Chairperson Kwesi Querty, the Africa Union noted that President Kenneth Kaunda and Zambia contributed immensely to the freedom and independence attained by Africa.

A special Happy Birthday song to mark the 95th Birthday Anniversary for Dr. Kaunda was sung by the African Union choir at a ceremony held in the Nelson Mandela Hall.

The AU also recognized that President Kaunda was the only founding president of the African Union (OAU the fore runner to AU) who was still alive.

A special slot was also allocated for Dr. Kaunda to address the Meeting through video conference.

Earlier, the Africa Union inaugurated the Memorial Wall that lists all fallen heroes that paid the ultimate sacrifice in armed conflicts that the African Union Peace Mission have been involved in to bring Peace across Africa.

[Read 28 times, 28 reads today]