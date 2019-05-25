The Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ) has endorsed the action to place Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) on provisional liquidation.

Association president Lubinda Habazooka said that the move is necessary given the gloomy circumstances at the mining giant.

And Dr Habazooka has called on the team entrusted with the liquidation process to save the best interest of the nation.

He has told ZNBC news that the liquidation process should be conducted in a professional manner in order to attain the desired results.

Dr Habazooka has also called on parties to the liquidation process to operate above board as they execute the task.

He said the existing political will to ensure that the country’s mineral resources benefit the general citizenry should be sustained for the good of the nation.

Meanwhile, the Economics Association of Zambia has signed an MOU with CT Productions that will bring CNN and the Economist magazine to the National Economic Summit to be held in Livingstone at Avani Victoria Falls Resort on July 25-26 2019.

CT productions have exclusive rights for the Economist Magazine in Africa. CT Productions is an international media company producing promotional features; country reports to be published in the international press alongside a video production.

On the print press side, CT Productions is an agent of The Economist in selected countries of the African continent. All around the world, millions of people rely on The Economist for the inside story in global developments.

Under the signed MOU, National Economic Summit sponsors will be given presence in the Economist magazine, and a feature promoting Zambia will be placed in the same magazine.

Sponsors will also have a chance to appear on CNN.

A documentary about Zambia. Will be produced by CT productions also featuring the Economic Summit and other stakeholders.

EAZ President Dr Lubinda Haabazoka alongside DII conference Head Dr Erastus Mwanaumo Summit met with Camelia Oros – CT Productions Managing Director for Africa and Diana Rus CT Productions Country Manager on Friday this week. Others present included Deputy National Secretary for EAZ Mrs Rita Mkandawire, EAZ Board member in charge of finances Mr Lubinda Sinyani and EAZ Executive Director Ms Mirriam Nachilima.

As an economic policy advocacy association, EAZ is in a hurry to promote Zambia on the global commercial stage to enhance national economic development.

The Summit dubbed “the Zambian Davos” will be Graced by the President of the Republic of Zambia Mr Edgar Lungu.

Others invited include HE the President of the Republic of Kenya Mr Uhuru Kenyatta, Former Presidents Mr Thabo Mbeki and Mr Jekaya Kikwete of South Africa and Tanzania respectively.

Confirmed keynote speakers include COMESA Secretary General Ms Chileshe Mpundu Kapwepwe, Zanaco MD Mr Henk G. Mulder, Barclays Bank MD, Mrs Mizinga Melu, President of the World Farmers Association Mr Theo Jager, Ambassadors Mr Anthony Mukwita and Mr Emanuel Mwamba.

The event will also see the launch of the Greenco project that promises to invest millions of dollars into solar power production in Zambia within the next one year. The event will see academicians from USA, UK, Russia, South Africa among other countries.

Lined up at the even are Business to Business networking meetings, Business to Policymakers side meetings and other academic paper presentations.

The event will be live on ZNBC TV, Diamond TV and will receive international coverage

