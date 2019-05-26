Gears Initiatives Zambia has called the Electoral Commission of Zambia(ECZ) to quickly announce the Katuba by-election date to avoid alleged electoral malpractice as political parties will have more time to prepare.

Speaking today during a Press briefing where the NGO gave its Final dissemination report on the Roan Parliamentary by election, Gears Executive Director Macdonald Chipenzi called for an interrogation on why some political parties do not participate in elections hence limiting choices for electorates.

Mr Chipenzi said that the trends of paper political parties is destroying electoral democracy in the country.

Mr. Chipenzi said there urgent need to review the impact of Voter Education conducted by ECZ to ensure voters fully understand the Electoral process.

