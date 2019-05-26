Finance Minister, Margaret Mwanakatwe, has directed the Accountant General to ensure that all accountants in government are registered with a regulatory body.
Mrs. Mwanakatwe further said that the Ministry of Finance should take up the payment of subscriptions for all accountants that are going to be registered.
The Minister’s directive comes after one of the delegates at the 34th Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants(ZICA) Annual Conference, expressed concern over unregistered accountants serving in government, especially in remote areas.
Mrs. Mwanakatwe has further urged Accountant General and the Deputy Secretary to Cabinet to go on the ground and check what is prevailing.
And Accountant General, Dick Sichembe, said his office will comply with the Minister’s directive as it is a requirement by law that all accountants in the country are registered to a regulatory body.
He however said most accountants in government are registered but that the challenge has been in paying annual subscription fees to regulatory bodies.
Meanwhile, Deputy Secretary to Cabinet, Christopher Mvunga, has urged Directors of Finance in the public sector to provide professional advice on financial management issues to respective controlling officers to stem out audit queries.
Mr. Mvunga has further urged the Directors of Finance to work closely with the office of the Accountant General to encourage the use of more efficient digital financial products that financial institutions are offering to promote efficiency and reduce financial irregularities.
Mr Mvunga said this last night at the Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants – ZICA Annual Ball held at Avani Victoria Falls Resort.
He said government through cabinet looks forward to working with ZICA in driving the financial reforms and advance the country’s development agenda as espoused in the Seventh National Development Plan and Vision 2030.
And Mr. Mvunga has assured that the government is fully committed to implementing various public sector financial management reforms.
He urged accountants to familiarise themselves the Accountants Bill of 2018 and work closely with the Ministry of Finance and Justice, to address all issues related to the work of finalising the Bill so that it can be presented to parliament for consideration.
said that the Ministry of Finance should take up the payment of subscriptions for all accountants that are going to be registered…..
So this is a mere fundraising exercise then.
The Government and MoF should not pay subscriptions for Accounts in Government to their processional body. When Teachers are paying to the Teaching Council, I take it that it’s not the Ministry of Education that pays for teachers.
You’re preaching austerity measures and countering those very measures. Like double h once observed, kindly administer your own prescription.
Now Ministry of Finance is taking payments from every accountant…what a shambolic government always thinking of how to milk people with blanket taxes in the name of regulation..
That should be the lowest of her priorities – the job is too big for her
She has lost it – She needs to go!
Having an accounting qualification doesn’t mean she is any more competent to handle a job of this magnitude
Agony is having an incompetent ministry calling for the regulation of a profession when the apparent risk to this economy is not accountants but rather the leadership itself. How can you enforce rules and regulations when the people at the top are incompetent and corrupt to the core. Get your priorities right. my swiss wife was right about most zambians- they lack sense of priority
Will this be extended to other professionals working in govt such as Engineers, medical practitioners, lawyers, teachers? When PF took over in 2011, they made a pronouncement that govt would no longer be paying membership subscription for individual civil servants. Questions will be raised and rightly so, if this recent pronouncement by our Aunty only applies to Accountants