HAKAINDE Hichilema has no solutions to problems in the mining sector but his interest is to ensure he becomes republican President for his business partners to buy the mines, Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) has said.

Mr Mwamba said claims by the UPND leader that he had solutions to the problems facing the mining sector were false but that his interest was to buy the mines with his partners once he becomes President.

“Now, if the mines are bought by his business partners, how is he going to stop them from exploiting Zambians. So be careful that man does not mean well.

“You will regret voting for him. He will actually bring confusion and division,” he warned.

Mr Mwamba has said he was confident that President Edgar Lungu would find solutions to the problems and challenges facing the mining sector and other areas of the economy.

He said, instead of listening to the lies of disgruntled politicians who had resorted to lying in order to win the support of the people, Zambians should support President Lungu.

He said, with the support of Zambians, President Lungu would set the stage for economic recovery and national development, especially that he was an objective, mature and humble leader.

”Let us support President Lungu, he will find solutions to the problems in the mining sector. Let us help him. Unlike Hichilema, President Lungu is humble and listens to the people. Have you seen what he has done at Konkola Copper Mines (KCM)?” he said.

And the former UPND vice-president has warned National Democratic Congress (NDC) Consultant Chishimba Kambwili and other opposition leaders being courted by UPND to be careful because they will be kicked out unceremoniously after being used.

Mr Mwamba said Mr Kambwili and other opposition leaders being courted to work with the Hakainde Hichilema will regret after realizing that they were being used for money and their supporters.

Mr Mwamba speaking on Friday afternoon at Buchi Hall in Kitwe when he addressed former UPND members who had defected to PF after he was expelled from the opposition UPND.

He said in the four years he had been in the UPND, he had gone through trials and temptations until they decided to expel him after using him, his money and his supporters

