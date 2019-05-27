HAKAINDE Hichilema has no solutions to problems in the mining sector but his interest is to ensure he becomes republican President for his business partners to buy the mines, Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) has said.
Mr Mwamba said claims by the UPND leader that he had solutions to the problems facing the mining sector were false but that his interest was to buy the mines with his partners once he becomes President.
“Now, if the mines are bought by his business partners, how is he going to stop them from exploiting Zambians. So be careful that man does not mean well.
“You will regret voting for him. He will actually bring confusion and division,” he warned.
Mr Mwamba has said he was confident that President Edgar Lungu would find solutions to the problems and challenges facing the mining sector and other areas of the economy.
He said, instead of listening to the lies of disgruntled politicians who had resorted to lying in order to win the support of the people, Zambians should support President Lungu.
He said, with the support of Zambians, President Lungu would set the stage for economic recovery and national development, especially that he was an objective, mature and humble leader.
”Let us support President Lungu, he will find solutions to the problems in the mining sector. Let us help him. Unlike Hichilema, President Lungu is humble and listens to the people. Have you seen what he has done at Konkola Copper Mines (KCM)?” he said.
And the former UPND vice-president has warned National Democratic Congress (NDC) Consultant Chishimba Kambwili and other opposition leaders being courted by UPND to be careful because they will be kicked out unceremoniously after being used.
Mr Mwamba said Mr Kambwili and other opposition leaders being courted to work with the Hakainde Hichilema will regret after realizing that they were being used for money and their supporters.
Mr Mwamba speaking on Friday afternoon at Buchi Hall in Kitwe when he addressed former UPND members who had defected to PF after he was expelled from the opposition UPND.
He said in the four years he had been in the UPND, he had gone through trials and temptations until they decided to expel him after using him, his money and his supporters
Daily Nation
True HH does not mean well even his face can tell
If HH & GBM bought KCM and Roan Mines that would be awesome!!! Our own people, not that crook Agawal Anil and his Indians.
GBM has done great to Zambian economy, especially in milling. Wonder why HH and Milupi can’t be good in mining. Made-in-Zambia by Zambians. You remember those matches boxed?
ECL and his Govt arrested Minister Chitotela for Corruption deals in Infrastructure . If HH sold Mines which were Govt owned why doesn’t Sunday Chanda, Mumbi Phiri and now GBM report HH to the Police for illegally selling Govt Mines? Privatization of Govt Mines was done more 20 years ago under the Chiluba Govt and its now a Tired Story and a Big Lie.
GBM try telling us HOW lungu will fix the economy ……people are suffering right now.
Ba GBM, what solutions are those which you cannot outline, the lungu you worshiping one hasn’t even taken time out of his so-called business schedule to welcome you. What a downgrade from VP to a mere cadre, now you have a mountain to climb and a lot of boot licking to do before you become anything.
People are suffering yes.
Because HH sold the mines
And took the money out of Zambia to offshore accounts.
He is too selfish.
He breaks my heart HH. The tonga man is selfish
Zambezi
Come and work with HH your fellow Tonga phela
GBM, it looks that with loss of fat your gray matter is becoming unstable?
Before you accuse or comment look at what he has done in the past
Who sold and bought shares in mosi o tunya hotel in Livingston today called southern sun hotel
You sell what you own.
What is the problem?