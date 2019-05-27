Premium Audit Consulting awarded by Romania International Development Cooperation Agency (RoAid) with a development grant for a pre-feasibility study as a preliminary tool in the Smart City Program; a housing project and aid to the development and upgrade of compound areas in Lusaka. The Smart City Program is an initiative to establish the means for a sustainable development of Lusaka.

The General Director of RoAid, Mr Catalin Harnagea accompanied by a delegation from the Embassy of Romania to the Republic of South Africa arrived on Tuesday for a three day visit in Zambia to meet with Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure, Ministry of Local Government, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Lusaka City Council to initiate dialogue on the Smart City Program. “Our mission is to contribute towards the global efforts of sustainably alleviating extreme poverty and supporting stronger democratic institutions in developing countries, by sharing our own experiences”, stated Mr Harnagea. The Pre-Feasibility study is the first step in the process to developing a strategic plan for the urbanization and eradication of slums in Lusaka.

In a meeting with the delegation, Minister of Local Government, Hon. Vincent Mwale highlighted that the population of Lusaka is on the increase and in dire need of housing. “A large percentage of residents are living in very poor conditions with insufficient supply of clean water and poor waste management causing a threat to public health”, stated Hon. Vincent Mwale. Discussions with stakeholders and ministries will continue to establish policies, methods and strategies of the Smart City Program.

[Read 69 times, 69 reads today]