Cabinet has deliberated on the growth prospects and the need to restore the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth on an upward trajectory in 2019 and over the medium term.
In view of the prevailing economic environment the country is going through, President Edgar Lungu called for an urgent Cabinet Meeting on Monday, 27th May 2019 at State House to get a full brief on the state of the economy and to decide on measures to be taken to restore the macroeconomic stability, restore debt sustainability and ensure that growth is restored on an upward trajectory for the benefit of Zambians.
Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe has told Journalists in Lusaka that Cabinet took recognition of the domestic and external factors that have negatively impacted on Growth.
On the domestic front, the Finance Minister said cabinet noted the negative impact of climate change that has affected agriculture and electricity production and the tight liquidity conditions.
On the external front, she said cabinet noted the impact of the trade war and uncertainty around BREXIT.
“As a response to these developments, Cabinet undertook to:
- to indefinitely postpone the contraction of all new non-concessional loans in the intervening period; to cancel some signed but undisbursed loans; Increase the control and management of disbursements on foreign financed loans; and, reduce the deficit to induce lending to the private sector.
- Treasury directed to issue strict guidelines so that no Ministry, Province, or Spending Agency should contract goods and services without availability of funds even if it is budgeted for to stop the accumulation of arrears.
- to hasten reforms at ZESCO Limited and the conclusion of the cost of service study by the ERB that has been delayed.
- renegotiate unsustainable power purchase agreements so that the sector does not become a contingent liability on the fiscal.
- to ensure continued investments in the sector to overcome the energy deficit over the medium term.
- designate the Ministry of Development Planning as a focal point lead in the implementation of the diversification agenda for better accountability.
- reducing fiscal deficit to sustainable levels.
- hastening legal reforms such as the enactment of a new Public Procurement law to ensure value for money.
- Ministries asked to improve on contract management.
Treasury was directed to ensure that the measures above are implemented expeditiously to facilitate the sourcing of external funds to finance critical expenditures in the 2019 budget that are required to support growth.
On the Exchange Rate Developments, the Finance Minister disclosed that Cabinet deliberated on the factors affecting the volatility of the exchange rate that included high and lumpy demands for foreign exchange in the market, strengthening of the US Dollar and sentiments emanating from concerns on the macroeconomic developments.
Mrs. Mwanakatwe stated that in dealing with these issues, Cabinet noted that the actions on the macro-economic front, the fiscal and the debt will be cardinal.
Giving an update on the Reserve Accumulation, Mrs. Mwanakatwe stated that Cabinet discussed the need to build up international reserves and address the higher demand for forex vis-a-vis supply in the market.
“To address this issue, Cabinet agreed to address in the short and long term the lumpy demands on items such as fuel procurement in the market and to slow down debt service through the measures to be taken on debt,” said Mrs. Mwanakatwe.
Cabinet further directed an enhanced implementation of the decisions of Cabinet by the civil service especially those related to expenditure and revenue. These included
- measures on strengthening commitment controls to avoid arrears accumulation,
- implementation of land titling,
- dealing with the challenge of smuggling including fuel,
- the decision to put measure in place for the orderly sale of Mukula
- the implementation of the Telecommunications Monitoring System for excise duty
- the timely undertaking of programmes and projects by the civil service
- the need to hasten the dismantling of arrears to address liquidity challenges
- the Ministry of Finance and IDC to hasten measures taken on improving the performance of State-Owned Enterprises.”
Mrs. Mwanakatwe emphasized that Cabinet took note of delays in implementing some of the previously taken decisions and directed that all Ministers will now be allocated tasks and associated timelines to ensure effective implementation.
She concluded that Cabinet deliberated on the emerging problem of fake news and negative sentiment that is having adverse impact on the economy.
The Finance Minister further emphasized that cabinet urged Ministers to increase communication and provision of information to the public to provide facts that will facilitate decision making in the economy.
She said cabinet also noted the impact of the increase in debt service payments on the budget and the need to reduce this expenditure, the build-up of domestic arrears and the tightening of liquidity on the domestic market.
“In order to address these issues, Cabinet directed that: the Minister of Finance to present to Cabinet at its next sitting a list of project loans to be considered for slowing down, postponing or cancelling. In doing so, projects that are of an economic nature will not be cancelled as resumption of growth is important to address the current challenges. However, management of disbursements on these loans will be important. This will be in accordance with provisions in the contracts,” she further disclosed.
