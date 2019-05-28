The European Union (EU) has urged the government to tap into the newly launched EU external Investment Plan as a driver for economic development.

EU Head of Delegation Allesandro Mariani says the external investment plan is a strategic and innovative initiative aimed at helping developing countries access loans and investments in sectors such as energy, small cities, digitisation and agriculture.

Speaking at the European Union External Investment Plan outreach event in Lusaka today, Mr. Mariani said the EU will raise up-to about 44 billion Euros from financing institutions, private sector and member states for investment in Africa.

He said the package includes technical assistance to support the development of bankable projects and the enhancement of business climate.

At the same occasion, Commerce Minister Christopher Yaluma said government has created a conducive environment for investment through the development of strategic policies such as the national Trade Policy.

