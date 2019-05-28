Whoever makes a clean sweep of silverware in the 2019 season is guaranteed to end the campaign this June with K1 million in the bank.

Zesco United and Green Eagles will contest for the 2019 FAZ Super Division title on June 8 at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka and the prize awaiting the eventual champions after the final whistle will be K500,000.

Zesco and Eagles qualified for the play-off final after winning Pool A and Pool B respectively of the 2019 league season.

Should that tie end in a draw after 90 minutes, the beneficiary of that big cheque will be decided on post-match penalties.

That first prize money is also the same sum staked for the winner of the 2019 ABSA Cup (formerly Barclays Cup) for which they have both teams have qualified for together with Buildcon and Zanaco.

Nkana are the outgoing ABSA Cup champions and will not be defending it after failing to make the top two cut in Pool B where they finished seventh.

Meanwhile, the 2019 league runner-up will take home K350,000 while all the other eighteen FAZ Super Division clubs will bank K200,000 each, up from the K7,000 of the initial package from current league sponsor MTN.

And in the ABSA Cup, the runner-up will collect K250, 000.

