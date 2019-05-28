Power Dynamos interim coach Fordson Kabole wants to stay at Arthur Davies ahead of next season.

Veteran trainer Kabole last month bounced back at Power to replace dismissed Kelvin Kaindu.

The former Nchanga Rangers and Roan United coach said he wants to turn Power into title contenders.

Power finished sixth in Stream B of the 2019 transitional FAZ Super Division season with 24 points from 18 matches played.

“My stay depends on club administrators. It is up to them to decide if I should continue,” Kabole said.

“But I would like to continue and leave the club on a good note, on a high note. Just like the previous time I left the team up there,” he said.

Kabole won the Super Division title with Power in 2011 before leaving the club the season that followed after flopping in the CAF Champions League.

The Power executive recently hinted that Kabole may have a role at the club next season.

