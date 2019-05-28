Vedanta Resources says it has not abandoned hopes of resolving a legal dispute with the Zambian government out of court.

Commenting in a statement yesterday, Vedanta CEO, Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan said that whilst the group intended to defend its legal rights, it remained “open to dialogue”.

Mr. Venkatakrishnan said the company was concerned about what the appointment of a provisional liquidator meant for the people in Zambia, their communities and the future of the business.

Vedanta said the ZCCM petition called for the winding up of KCM on the basis of fairness and equity rather than on grounds on insolvency, a misuse of Zambia’s corporate law given that the parties had agreed a specific dispute mechanism in the shareholders’ agreement.

“The sooner we resolve the uncertainty around the business, the sooner we can return it to a sustainable footing.”

“We hope to meet with the Zambian government in the near future to discuss a mutually agreeable solution to the current situation as well as the broader challenges faced by KCM,” Mr. Venkatakrishnan said.

A court hearing involving Vedanta and Zambia over the control of KCM was adjourned on Friday until June 4.

That gives Vedanta just under a week to engage with the government.

Vedanta says Zambia is misusing corporate law by calling for the winding up of KCM on the basis of fairness and equity rather than on grounds of insolvency.

“While Vedanta intends to fully defend its legal rights, we remain open to dialogue,” Mr. Venkatakrishnan said in a statement.

Vedanta Resources, partial owner of the Mumbai-listed Vedanta group of companies, is the majority shareholder of KCM.

The government is pressing for the liquidation of KCM, which it has accused of breaching its operating licence, in a case that has stoked broader concerns among international miners about a rise in resource nationalism.

The mining firm argues that ZCCM-IH’s application followed undue legal process because it wasn’t predicated on solvency and, therefore, the matter should have been subjected to procedures set down in the shareholders’ agreement.

Vedanta also contends that it wasn’t apprised of the application, or present at its lodging.

On Friday, the court appointed Milingo Lungu as provisional liquidator and he is now in charge of day to day running of the company. Lungu has said business will continue as usual.

Vendata, which also has mining operations in Australia and India, has invested $3 billion in Zambia since 2004.

