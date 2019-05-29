Former Zambia’s Vice president Brigadier General Godfrey Miyanda has requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to deregister his political party, the Heritage Party.
The Leaders of both the Alliance for a Better Zambia and the Heritage Party requested the Registrar of Societies to cancel the registration of their political parties.
Brigadier General Godfrey Miyanda, was the president of the Heritage Party and the Alliance for a Better Zambia was under the Leadership of Father Frank Bwalya, who now is Zambia’s Ambassador to Australia.
The Full list of de-registered political parties are the People’s Redemption Party, National Alliance Party, National Democratic Focus, United Nationalist Party, Party for Unity Democracy and Development, Zambia Conservative Party, Zambia United Development Party and the Zambia Development Conference including the Democratic Assembly.
Yaba…..thrown in the towel….he has given…time to stay away from Politics General please….you had your time….just get into some serious farming
Yaba…..thrown in the towel….he has given up…time to stay away from Politics General please….you had your time….just get into some serious farming
Just don’t join any Political party now….be like Boniface Kawimbe and Newstead Zimba….quietly enjoying their old age even if they font have money…but they have peace of mind
This is the problem we have with Zambian political parties …most of them with all due respect General Miyanda are briefcase parties. There is no succession plan, correct me if am wrong at one point these parties used to receive some sort of NGO funding.
And now there is a new generation of political parties of former Priests and Pastors like Dan Pule and Tayali who are selfish with no integrity or morals. Tayali is not even ashamed to state that he and Amos eat from the same plate…these are the parties that need to be crashed as they are eroded what we stand for as Bantus.
I support him. Our politics have taken a turn for the worse. Both PF and Upnd have polarized the nation. In the event that Upnd wins I see persecution of perceived sympathizers of the PF. In the event that the PF continues I see more suffering because of sabotage by Upnd members serving in government. You hear people promising to deal with so and so. The church I don’t trust. …they gave us MMD, opposed Mwanawasa in preference to Michael Sata and here we are with a president who has got a firm footing. I support the general.
His party was Dead On Arrival. I remember him struggling to explain his VILLAGE concept. I like his honesty/Integrity though