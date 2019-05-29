Former Zambia’s Vice president Brigadier General Godfrey Miyanda has requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to deregister his political party, the Heritage Party.

The Leaders of both the Alliance for a Better Zambia and the Heritage Party requested the Registrar of Societies to cancel the registration of their political parties.

Brigadier General Godfrey Miyanda, was the president of the Heritage Party and the Alliance for a Better Zambia was under the Leadership of Father Frank Bwalya, who now is Zambia’s Ambassador to Australia.

The Full list of de-registered political parties are the People’s Redemption Party, National Alliance Party, National Democratic Focus, United Nationalist Party, Party for Unity Democracy and Development, Zambia Conservative Party, Zambia United Development Party and the Zambia Development Conference including the Democratic Assembly.

