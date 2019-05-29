Former Solicitor General and Attorney General Musa Mwenye has supported calls for the introduction of lifestyle audits for officials holding senior government position.
Mr. Mwenye who served under the late President Michael Sata said those holding or have held senior positions should not fear undergoing a lifestyle audit.
Some organizations including Transparency International Zambia has demanded that government introduces lifestyle audits for all its senior official in a bid to curtail the accumulation of illicit wealth.
“All of us who have held or hold public office must be subjected to lifestyle audits. We should be asked what wealth we had before we were appointed to these public offices? What did we acquire during our time in public office and how did we acquire it?”
“If we claim we earned the money or acquired the wealth legitimately through our businesses, then we must show the taxes we paid or tax returns we filed. This is because if you sale goods or provide services legitimately, you have to pay taxes and/or file tax returns.”
Mr Mwenye said it is immoral for some public officials to live a lavish lifestyle when they are working for poor people.
“It is immoral for public officials to live lavish lives when they should be serving poor people. It is extremely worrying when a lot of the luxury cars on the roads are driven by those in public office and when public officials are the biggest ‘buyers’ in most night clubs.”
He stressed, “Public service is service, not an avenue to become millionaires.”
Mr Mwenye stated that he spoke against corruption even during the time of late President Sata’s administration.
“Some of us spoke and spoke very loudly internally but we just didn’t come on to Facebook to do it. In fact if you analyze, although mistakes were made under President Michael Sata MHSIP, there are no major financial scandals in those three years we served.”
“It’s because we fought corruption internally. During that period no less than 3 Ministers were prosecuted and fired for corruption and one Minister was actually convicted,” he recounted.
Mr. Mwenye,
You are absolutely correct, unfortunately, our breed of politicians interchanges Public Services with a venue to become millionaires.
The fish smells from its head.
30 years later is when they are thinking about such. My Swiss wife always thought most Zambian like to live a fake life. Showing off even when people can see you have nothing or are a thief.one of reasons she fell for me is my hard work and frankness and honesty which is a rare trait in most Zambians
Even if their lifestyles are audited, serving public officials cannot be prosecuted and if they are prosecuted they remain in office while trying to clear their names(e.g. Chitotela).But for the unfortunate ones like Emerine Kabanshi they are fired even before they exculpate themselves. Very unfair style of governance
Lifestyle audits won’t happen under these P.F Rats, & Roaches!
They are so used to inflating contacts, & siphoning taxpayers cash, like they made Zambians pay for concrete pillars, & cheap roofing, & called these Tollgates, costing USD 4 Million a pop, & Jona refuses to sack those responsible as these scams start from under the drunken ones bedroom in Plot one.
LIFESTYLE AUDITS WILL NEVER HAPPEN UNDER THESE P.F, GUNDWANE’S!!