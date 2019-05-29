Following the latest rankings from African Business Magazine, Trade Kings Group – Zambia’s largest FMCG manufacturer – has gone one better for 2019 ranking among Africa’s Top 10 Most Admired Brands following a survey which saw more than 2,200 brands competing for the top 100 spots.

Trade Kings was the only Zambian brand to make the Top 10 Most Admired Brands sitting with brands like Dangote, MTN, DSTV and Shoprite among others.

Trade Kings has appeared in the Top 10 Most Admired Brands for the second year running having gained 10 ranking points that comfortably puts the Zambian conglomerate in the Top 10 Most Admired African Brands and second only to Dangote in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) category.

The key attributes taken into account include innovation in view of Trade Kings’ huge investments in modern machinery and technology, the quality of products and quality of management.

For a company like Trade Kings which is just over 20 years old, it is no mean achievement to find themselves among the top 50 most admired brands in Africa competing with the likes of international megabrands that include Nike, Apple and Samsung while ranking in the top 10 with African giants like Dangote, MTN, Anbessa Shoes, Econet, Safaricom, Shoprite, Glo and Tusker.

Trade Kings Zambia is an indigenous African company that has been in existence since 1995 and has grown into a conglomerate; a group of companies namely Bigtree Beverages, Dairy Gold, Swissbake, Yoyo Foods, Royal Oak and Universal Mining and Chemical Industries Limited (Kafue Steel).

From humble beginnings, the company has grown into a colossus that has spread its tentacles across the southern region of Africa.

Trade Kings Group General Manager Lux Subramanium in an interview added, “We are proud to be a Zambian and African company that is locally grown to contribute and provide solutions for the Zambia and the region as a whole. All thanks go to the people of Zambia and Africa as a whole for putting us where we are today”.

With a vast product range extending from confectionary and detergents to beverages and dairy products, Trade Kings Group is not content in its growth and looks to continue improving lives through innovative products that are of the highest quality, affordable and available to the vast majority of low income households in Zambia and across Africa.

