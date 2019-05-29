Zesco United are officially writing to the Football Association of Zambia to have the 2019 FAZ Super Division championship playoff date rescheduled from June 8 to a later date.

The defending FAZ Super Division champions are scheduled to play Green Eagles in a fortnight’s time for the league title at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Zesco have six players all away on international duty between now and mid-July.

Three are all away on pre-2019 AFCON selection camp duty ahead of the tournament Egypt is hosting from June 21 to July 19 and could be absent until at least mid-July should their respective national teams advance the knockout round that commences on July 5.

The other three call-ups are all on 2019 COSAFA Cup assignment at the tournament South Africa is hosting from May 25 to June 8.

“We have spoken to them (FAZ) and we are now writing to them,” Zesco CEO Richard Mulenga told LT Sports.

“It is not making any sense that we play on June 8 when we have over six of our players away in international duty.

“And what do the rules say when you have over five players away on international duty?

“And these are not just players who sit on our bench but are our dependable players in the starting XI.

“In the spirit of fairness, and in order to fairly decide who should be champions, I think we all have an obligation to field our best players.”

Thoseon AFCON duty include midfielder Enock Sabumukama is away with Burundi who are making their tournament debut.

Kenya, who return to the AFCON for the first time since 2004, have defender David Owino and midfielder Anthony Akumu heading to Egypt.

Striker Jesse Were was not selected by the Harambee Stars for AFCON duty.

The Zambian contingent away on COSAFA Cup duty in South Africa is striker Lazarus Kambole plus defenders Clement Mwape and Mwila Phiri.

