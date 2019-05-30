VEDANTA BOSS CLAIMS $500 MILLION PROFIT PER YEAR AT KCM!

Video of Anil Agarwal speaking in March 2014 reveals how he bought KCM for just $25 million. Agarwal claims KCM is giving him $500 million every year in profit, plus an extra $1 billion.Meanwhile Vedanta have continued to claim that they are making a loss, or a minimal profit at KCM.A video released by activists from Foil Vedanta , shows Vedanta boss, and 69% owner, Anil Agarwal, telling a large audience how he bought Konkola Copper Mines for just $25 million, rather than the $400 million asking price, and receiving loud cheers when he states that the company brings in $500 million in profit each year.

Foil Vedanta had previously released figures from Vedanta’s annual reports showing that the company made $362 million in 2013, but Vedanta CEO Tom Albanese had disputed this during his visits to Zambia in February, repeating the previous claim that KCM was making a very low profit or a loss due to high operational costs and taxes.

In the video, Agarwal, speaking to the Jain International Trade Organisation in Bangalore, India, March 22 – 23 2014, states about KCM:

“Its been 9 years [since we’ve owned the company], and since then every year it is giving us a minimum of 500 million dollar, plus 1 billion dollar, every year it has been continuously giving back.”

Anil Agarwal also explains in detail how he came to buy ‘the largest copper mine in Africa’ at Konkola, describing how he took a chance by offering only $25 million rather than the $400 million asking price.He describes his surprise at receiving a VIP welcome in the Zambian parliament, and ridicules the then Zambian President Levy Mwanawasa for claiming that Vedanta would improve the lives of Zambians, saying:

“He told the entire parliament that what great people we are, and our empire, and that they will make our lives gorgeous. And they will make schools, make hospitals and blah blah …”

However in responding to the video Vedanta Resources said it was taken out of context. Click here to view Vedanta response

