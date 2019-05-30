Vedanta’s Chairman Anil Agarwal says on he was prepared to invest in increasing Zambian copper production to 400,000 tonnes, creating another 10,000 jobs at Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), but said “the right framework” had to be in place.

Vedanta is fighting Zambia’s decision this month to name a provisional liquidator to run Vedanta Resources’ KCM business.

The government has accused KCM of breaching its operating licence.

Legal proceedings have been adjourned until June 4.

In an announcement published in Zambian newspapers, Mr. Agarwal said he had told Zambia’s president Edgar Lungu that, “with the right framework” Vedanta was prepared to increase output.

“I am prepared to invest what is required to increase production safely and sustainably to 400,000 tonnes, creating another 10,000 jobs at KCM and more social benefits,” he said.

KCM is one of Zambia’s largest employees, creating work for around 13,000 people.

It has previously said it would raise output to 400,000 tonnes per year, but instead production has fallen because of technical issues as inrastructure has aged, as well as problems such as power outages.

Production for the full-year ended March 2019 was around 90,000 tonnes.

Mr. Agarwal said Vedanta worked to comply with Zambia’s laws and tax requirements and said he did not understand why state-controlled ZCCM-IH, which holds around 20 percent of KCM, had gone to court to seek the appointment of a provisional liquidator.

Vedanta Resources, partial owner of the Mumbai-listed Vedanta group of companies, is the majority shareholder of KCM.

Mr. Agarwal said “the current position” of the Zambian government would harm the country’s “investor-friendly status” and he said a lot of mining companies were considering leaving Zambia.

First Quantum said it had abandoned plans to lay off workers, but Glencore has said it is closing shafts that are no longer economic.

Meanwhile, in a series of tweets, Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya said that KCM liquidation is dissolving of the partnership between ZCCM-IH and Vedanta while the asset continues to operate so that worker/supplier obligations continue to be met as a going concern through Liquidator. The Minister further said that much interest is already being shown by other potential investors.

The Minister went on to tweet that the Government sent KCM default notice on 23 April 2018 after KCM failure to adhere to Expert Team recommendations in 2013 including failure to invest 357 million dollars. This resulted in insolvency threat. To date KCM has ZMK 1.9 Billion VAT claims while it owes ZMK 3.01 Billion in taxes.

“As Anglo-American left KCM in 2002, Vendanta came. As such, it’s unfair to claim KCM liquidation now threatens other mines. The KCM Partnership is no longer desirable for the People of Zambia hence why Govt is talking to others to safe guard the Asset and worker interests, ” read the last tweet.

[Read 393 times, 393 reads today]