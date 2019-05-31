Lusaka’s bus commuters were left surprised by top Zambian rapper Chef 187, when he treated lucky passengers to Hungry Lion’s Big Boss burgers made with 100% pure local chicken fillets. Some lucky commuters travelling on the city’s busiest bus routes got to celebrate International Burger Day with Zambia’s favourite quick service restaurant, Hungry Lion.

Hungry Lion country manager, Busu Mpepo said the collaboration with Chef for International Burger Day on 28 May gave the restaurant chain a chance to bring great food, fun and laughs to commuters in Lusaka.

“Hungry Lion and Chef are a perfect match because the appetite for great food and good times go hand in hand across all 35 of our stores nationwide. Nothing highlights the Hungry Lion experience more than sharing generous portions while having a good time and making our customers smile,” Mpepo says.

Celebrating International Burger Day with commuters was Hungry Lion’s way of giving the public a chance to not only enjoy the Hungry Lion meals that Zambians love so much, but also to experience the quick service restaurant’s sense of fun and community that defines Hungry Lion, making it a firm family favourite.

The city’s bus drivers were also winners as Chef, taking to popular bus routes, including Matero, Chawama and Kabulonga, treated them to delicious Hungry Lion burgers after completing fun challenges. Chef, currently enjoying airplay with the hit song ‘Tuleya Tulekula’, said it was exciting to see Hungry Lion engage and celebrate International Burger Day with Lusaka’s commuters.

He added that Hungry Lion’s International Burger Day initiative used food, fun and generosity to bring people together, something that is synonymous with the brand’s SHARE MORE values.

[Read 354 times, 354 reads today]