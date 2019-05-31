Retired Kitwe referee Francis Kasusu has hailed the selection of Zambian top referee Gladys Lengwe for the 2019 FIFA Womens World Cup in France.

The FIFA Referees Committee has named Lengwe on the panel of 27 referees and 48 assistants ahead of next money’s tournament in France.

Kasusu said he was proud of Lengwe’s exploits in refereeing

“It is important as a nation to have a woman referee at the World Cup. We thank God for the gift of this ref,” Kasusu said.

Lengwe has previously officiated at the Olympics and Junior FIFA World Cup.

“I am wishing her the best and she should make us proud. She must officiate at the World Cup diligently,” he said.

“She will show the World how we are gifted as Zambians,” Kasusu added.

Lengwe was last Saturday honoured with the President’s Insignia of Meritorious Achievement in Lusaka as Zambia celebrated Africa Day.

