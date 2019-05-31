No traces of Sildenafil Citrate(Viagra) and Tramadol(painkiller) have been found on Konyagi Potable Spirit, following an investigation conducted on the alcoholic beverage, the Zambia medicines Regulatory Authority has revealed.

Samples of both medicinal products which are under the regulation of the ZAMRA were submitted to the Authority by the complainant on 15th May, 2019 following a report from a member of the public on the suspected adulteration of Konyagi.

The samples were analysed at the National Drug Quality Control Laboratory for the two adulterants (Sildenafil Citrate and Tramadol) which were absent in the product.

The Authority has since notified the complainant as well as the institution responsible for enforcement of the Food and Drugs Act.

ZAMRA Public Relations Officer Ludovic Mwape has since implored members of the public to remain vigilant and take interest in matters that may affect their health and well-being.

Mr. Mwape has also assured the public that it is open for engagement on matters pertaining to medicines and related products as enshrined in the Medicines and Allied Substances Act No. 3 of 2013.

