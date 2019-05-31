The Centre for Trade Policy and Development is concerned with the recently pronounced decision by Power Utility Company Zesco to commence daily four-hour load shedding starting from June 1, 2019 due to low water levels in the major water reservoirs in the country.
CTPD Executive Director Isaac Mwaipopo says this development will contribute to further economic deterioration.
Mr. Mwaipopo says it is sad that this is happening at a time when Zambia should be making all efforts to find ways and means to resuscitate the ailing economy.
He noted that the biggest casualties when this happens will be the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises whose businesses are highly dependent on a steady supply of electricity because they do not have adequate capacity to easily switch to other sources of energy as compared to larger businesses.
Mr. Mwaipopo added that an immediate consequence of this will be a reduction in productivity in these businesses, which will further result in even slower economic growth of the country, given the significant role played by small scale businesses in job creation and income generation.
He said in addition, the expected loss of business due to load shedding will most likely push the business to consider laying off some workers as a way of meeting losses.
Mr. Mwaipopo said the commencement of load shedding will, therefore, further divert the economy away from the path of economic recovery adding that the effects of this move are likely to be worse than that which was experienced in 2015 when Zambia had a similar experience.
He reiterated that the situation Zambia finds itself in now raises more anxiety and has urged government to seriously consider relooking at its energy sector investment strategy as the current investment strategy does not seem to be yielding results in helping the country to avert the effects of power deficits triggered by poor rainfall.
Mr. Mwaipopo said one alternative will be to consider investing heavily in solar energy adding that Biofuels as a source of energy could be another alternative the government should consider investing in.
He said these alternatives will not only be cheaper but will also be more sustainable.
Mr. Mwaipopo has also recommended that for ZESCO to consider strategically implementing the daily four hours of load shedding in a manner that will not affect business for the MSMEs.
He noted that it will save no purpose to load shed the places where business takes place during the busy working hours when production is expected to be at its peak.
This is actually embarrassing.
Not surprising but it shouldn’t be happening. Might as well privatise it if the government can not afford to look after it.
I hold a PhD
Thanks
BB2014,2016
Facts about Zambia
60% of the water resources in SADC,
An estimated 6,000 MW of undeveloped hydropower potential only 2,272 MW is installed.
The PF have accumulated a debt of almost $20billion but the same problems keep recurring
LOAD SHEDDING IS BACK
Meanwhile DRC started work in 2018 on the frequently delayed Inga 3 hydropower project, after receiving a joint bid from two previously competing consortia of investors. One group led by China Three Gorges Corp. and another including Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA of Spain submitted a joint bid on June 6 for the project that will produce 11,000 megawatts and is predicted to cost $13.9 billion.
We will be soon importing power from DRC as we have an incompetent visionless govt led by one chancer Edgar Chagwa Lungu.
These are indeed LUNGU WASTED YEARS!!
On issues like this all chanda go on aeroplane mode, lets debate the impact of load shedding on our economy.
You can not run a modern factory in Zambia unless you are the mines who are excluded ….to add insult ZESCO is hell bent on increasing tariffs. This is what happens when leadership has no vision in other countries houses in residential areas would be encouraged to fit solar panels that supplement the power grid with surplus power like the do in Germany imagine if most houses in Avondale, Kabulonga, Woodlands, Makeni had panels on their roofs feeding into the national grid.
Whatever happened to that PF promise about never having load-shedding again by is it ailing senile Veep Bo Inonge…and they want to invest $4 billion in another hydro-electric dam instead of solar power which is available 365 days a year.