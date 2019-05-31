The Centre for Trade Policy and Development is concerned with the recently pronounced decision by Power Utility Company Zesco to commence daily four-hour load shedding starting from June 1, 2019 due to low water levels in the major water reservoirs in the country.

CTPD Executive Director Isaac Mwaipopo says this development will contribute to further economic deterioration.

Mr. Mwaipopo says it is sad that this is happening at a time when Zambia should be making all efforts to find ways and means to resuscitate the ailing economy.

He noted that the biggest casualties when this happens will be the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises whose businesses are highly dependent on a steady supply of electricity because they do not have adequate capacity to easily switch to other sources of energy as compared to larger businesses.

Mr. Mwaipopo added that an immediate consequence of this will be a reduction in productivity in these businesses, which will further result in even slower economic growth of the country, given the significant role played by small scale businesses in job creation and income generation.

He said in addition, the expected loss of business due to load shedding will most likely push the business to consider laying off some workers as a way of meeting losses.

Mr. Mwaipopo said the commencement of load shedding will, therefore, further divert the economy away from the path of economic recovery adding that the effects of this move are likely to be worse than that which was experienced in 2015 when Zambia had a similar experience.

He reiterated that the situation Zambia finds itself in now raises more anxiety and has urged government to seriously consider relooking at its energy sector investment strategy as the current investment strategy does not seem to be yielding results in helping the country to avert the effects of power deficits triggered by poor rainfall.

Mr. Mwaipopo said one alternative will be to consider investing heavily in solar energy adding that Biofuels as a source of energy could be another alternative the government should consider investing in.

He said these alternatives will not only be cheaper but will also be more sustainable.

Mr. Mwaipopo has also recommended that for ZESCO to consider strategically implementing the daily four hours of load shedding in a manner that will not affect business for the MSMEs.

He noted that it will save no purpose to load shed the places where business takes place during the busy working hours when production is expected to be at its peak.

[Read 346 times, 346 reads today]