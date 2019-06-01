Estonia has offered full scholarships for young Zambians to participate in a postgraduate certificate programme in International Relations and European Integration.

The Estonian School of Diplomacy (ESD), in collaboration with the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced the offer of the scholarships to the Embassy of Zambia in Stockholm last week.

The scholarship programme, which runs from September 2019 to May 2020, is targeted at young Zambian diplomats and civil servants and will take place at the ESD in the Estonian capital of Tallinn.

The scholarship covers tuition fees, a monthly allowance, accommodation in Tallinn, health insurance in Estonia during the studies as well as the cost of visa and resident permit processing.

The course includes three thematic modules namely; International Relations; European Studies, and Diplomatic Studies.

Among other requirements, applicants should not be more than 35 years, should have at least a Bachelors Degree and currently employed by the civil service for at least the last one year.

Zambia’s Ambassador to Sweden, Her Excellency Ms. Rose Salukatula, who is also accredited to Estonia, has described the development as encouraging and as an indication of the growing cordial relations between Zambia and Estonia.

Ambassador Salukatula noted that Zambia was honoured to be offered the scholarships by Estonia, which she said was among countries with advanced modern education systems in Europe. She said that Zambia stood to benefit from several other areas by maintaining close ties with Estonia.

“Estonia is not just strong in information and communication technology, but is also quickly emerging as a top destination for people interested in different disciplines such as education being offered by its universities. Estonia’s universities are fast becoming popular in Europe,” Ambassador Salukatula noted.

She said Zambia was in need of educational opportunities for the young, who formed the larger part of the country’s population. The Ambassador disclosed that the Embassy in Stockholm has been engaging other countries in Europe to which the Mission was accredited in order to secure training opportunities in various fields.

“It is our hope that our young people back in Zambia will take an interest and seize this opportunity in order to advance their education,” she added.

The Ambassador noted that the scholarship offer has been communicated to the Zambian government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to work out modalities for execution.

Estonia is one of the countries with the highest levels of educational attainment in the world, with a proportion of 25-64 year-olds with a tertiary qualification of 37%, against an average of 32% from among the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries. This is also one of the highest among OECD countries.

Issued by:

Nicky Shabolyo

Counsellor

ZAMBIAN EMBASSY IN SWEDEN

[Read 149 times, 149 reads today]