Acting Secretary to Cabinet, Mr Patrick Kangwa has with immediate effect suspended foreign and local travels for Permanent Secretaries and Directors for a period of 90 days.

He said Cabinet upon investigation had discovered that some Permanent Secretaries had taken upto 99 days out of their offices in 2018.

Mr Kangwa bemoaned the absence from the offices of the Controlling Officers stating that it was one of the reasons some Cabinet decisions had failed to be implemented.

He reminded them that the current situation in the nation demanded for decisive action to be taken in order to restore stability in the nation and eventually record economic growth.

He announced to them that they had one of two choices open to them which was either to transform or face disciplinary action for failure to comply.

“In our respective Ministries, we have the responsibility to act collectively, make sacrifices and ensure that the measures that have been announced are implemented fully,”

“We do not have the luxury to conduct ourselves as we have done in the past of operating in silos,”

“We must act collectively. The plight of 17 million Zambians out there depends on our good actions,” he said.

He said the 90 day suspension of travel for both Permanent Secretaries and Directors was one of the measures being taken to allow them to reflect and transform. We will also ensure strict management of personal emoluments bill,”

“This will call for serious consideration for personnel decisions such as retirements – in – the – national interest which have continued to impact negatively on both payroll and pension,” he said.

He called on all commissions to ensure retirements in national interest and transfers not substitute disciplinary actions against erring officers.

The acting Secretary to the Cabinet said this when he chaired the inaugural management meeting for permanent secretaries at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka.

Similar meetings are expected to be held for the Controlling Officers every month going forward.

[Read 80 times, 80 reads today]