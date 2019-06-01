National Democratic Congress Party leader Chishimba Kambwili Kambwili insisting that the liquidation of Konkola Copper Mines KCM was out of order and that Soccer icon Kalusha Bwalya should be allowed to represent the country at CAF, and advised FAZ president Andrew kamanga not to be selfish over the nomination of Kalusha for top job at CAF.

[Read 468 times, 469 reads today]