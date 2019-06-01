National Democratic Congress Party leader Chishimba Kambwili Kambwili insisting that the liquidation of Konkola Copper Mines KCM was out of order and that Soccer icon Kalusha Bwalya should be allowed to represent the country at CAF, and advised FAZ president Andrew kamanga not to be selfish over the nomination of Kalusha for top job at CAF.
[Read 468 times, 469 reads today]
Loading...
This is why I will never stop calling Chishimba Kambwili a BUFFOON. I mean he has bigger meat to chew in the name of Musenga but he wants to talk about an individual who is guilty of taking $80000 bribe…is it a case of one rule for us but different rules for others no let’s be consistent. At times it’s best you shut up or put something in your mouth to stop you yapping.
Mmmm am sure your petty simple father must have been a dimwit small buffoon. such name calling JJ shows you ve a very slow thinking brain that cant reasonably argue
LT you are two days late with this story!!
Mmmm am sure your petty simple father must have been a dimwit small buffoon. such name calling JJ shows you ve a very slow thinking brain that cant reasonably argue
Kalusha is pompwe who should have gone back to school or invested. He is tooooooo selfish.
Kalusha knows football than Kamanga the results has shown us!!!!
Awe ba kambwili boss. Don’t take sides as a president. They both can vote for you but if you support one what about the supporters for the one you don’t favour?it means you lose votes yourself.