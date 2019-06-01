Minister of Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Richard Musukwa has challenged United Party for National Development leader Hakainde Hichilema to offer solutions on issues surrounding Konkola Copper Mine. (KCM)

Mr. Musukwa said that instead of issuing negative remarks in the media, the UPND leader should suggest workable solutions to Government.

Mr. Musukwa said that Mr Hichilema attacks in the media over KCM are meant to discredit PF, making it look like Government does not mean well for the people of Zambia.

The Minister said that Government’s decision was done to save the mine and protect interest of the people and that the Challenges at KCM are greater than what is being portrayed in the media.

Mr. Musukwa said that all key contractors and suppliers had already given notice to KCM to withdraw their services before the liquidator came in and Mr Hichilema should get facts right before issuing damaging statements to the media.

The Minister said that , to resolve issues at KCM, there is need for Zambians to work together regardless of political affiliations, adding that Government is doing everything to restore confidence in both local and foreign contractors working with KCM.

Mr Musukwa was reacting to remarks by the UPND leader when he featured on Hot FM breakfast show in Lusaka yesterday.

