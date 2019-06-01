Minister of Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Richard Musukwa has challenged United Party for National Development leader Hakainde Hichilema to offer solutions on issues surrounding Konkola Copper Mine. (KCM)
Mr. Musukwa said that instead of issuing negative remarks in the media, the UPND leader should suggest workable solutions to Government.
Mr. Musukwa said that Mr Hichilema attacks in the media over KCM are meant to discredit PF, making it look like Government does not mean well for the people of Zambia.
The Minister said that Government’s decision was done to save the mine and protect interest of the people and that the Challenges at KCM are greater than what is being portrayed in the media.
Mr. Musukwa said that all key contractors and suppliers had already given notice to KCM to withdraw their services before the liquidator came in and Mr Hichilema should get facts right before issuing damaging statements to the media.
The Minister said that , to resolve issues at KCM, there is need for Zambians to work together regardless of political affiliations, adding that Government is doing everything to restore confidence in both local and foreign contractors working with KCM.
Mr Musukwa was reacting to remarks by the UPND leader when he featured on Hot FM breakfast show in Lusaka yesterday.
Dude Mr minister HH doesn’t have to offer you any solutions and even if he did you guys have grown big headed to ignore it. You lucky Zambians are too docile, they should have demanded for your removal, where have you been all along. Now only when the president talked about the mines have you resurfaced. The mine issues have been there all along with no proper audits while you slept it’s all because of your incompetences we are in this mess. Kim jong would have killed your behind
Minister Musukwa wouldn’t recognize ADVICE if it smacked him squarely in the face.
Advice has been given on numerous occasions long before the crisis manifested itself and several more times after his boss’s decision to liquidate announced at the Runway of an Airport.
Laughable, you ran fast and loud in implementing the chawama legal system without thinking or asking for help, now you want to turn around and accuse others of not helping. You messed up, made your bed sleep in it.
HH is a capitalist.Mostly question stands,
If it was HH on position of the government,Would he support the Anil Agal.& co. Or the people of Zambia…?
HH and VENDATA are just same.They are devils in white robes.
Since 2006 ,HH is known to favor more of FOREIGN POLICIES THAN DOMESTIC POLICIES.His political ideology is purely based on TYPICAL CAPITALISM .
HH offered solutions to you regarding KCM but as usual the minister and PF cohorts do not want to consider the advice but misconstrues it as attack on them. What more do you want HH to do
What advice and when?
Please ask for the recording you will get some advice if you want to, otherwise he has been doing that.
Lungu , just call HHs bluff and tell ask him to run kcm on behalf of the Zambian people in this acute time……since HH claims to be the don business man, if he refuses, that’s the end of him.